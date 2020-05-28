Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 28/05/2020

Jessie Reyez Collaborates With Spotify To Release New Singles Session Featuring Exclusive Version Of Original Song "Love In The Dark" & Cover Of Drake's "Headlines"

Jessie Reyez Collaborates With Spotify To Release New Singles Session Featuring Exclusive Version Of Original Song "Love In The Dark" & Cover Of Drake's "Headlines"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy nominated Toronto born Colombian-Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez has collaborated with Spotify to release a Singles Session featuring an exclusive version of "Love In The Dark" from her critically acclaimed debut album Before Love Came To Kill Us and a cover of fellow Toronto artist Drake's "Headlines." Driving more than three billion streams since the program began in 2017, Spotify Singles was created to give artists an opportunity to record new versions of their own songs, and the songs of the artists they love. With the majority of the Singles recorded at the legendary Electric Lady Studios in NYC, the Singles scope includes a unique version of each artist's own song (Side A) and a cover song of their choosing (Side B). To date, there have been over 300 Singles recorded as part of the program.

Earlier this spring, Jessie hit the road with global superstar Billie Eilish on her U.S. tour before the tour along with most of the music industry was abruptly halted due to the Covid-19 global pandemic. In Late March, Jessie released her debut album which resonated with both fans and critics alike and has amassed over 350M global streams upon release, resulting as the Top Female Debut Album and Top R&B album of 2020 and charting in the Top 5 on Billboard's R&B album chart. Shortly after the album's release, a deluxe version followed with three additional tracks and features from A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, JID, Rico Nasty, and Melii. Jessie recently performed a stripped-down performance during the One World: Together At Homespecial broadcast, a curated event by Lady Gaga and in partnership with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization in support of frontline healthcare workers and the U.N. Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund. Prior to the special broadcast, Jessie hosted a virtual album release live stream performance via YouTube Live in an effort to raise funds for those in need amid the Covid-19 global pandemic and also performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live (From His House).






Most read news of the week
James Taylor Debuts New Video For "As Easy As Rolling Off A Log" During 6th Annual Red Nose Day Special" On NBC
The Rolling Stones Announce Latest Episode In Their "Extra Licks" Series Of Archive Performances, Streaming Worldwide On Sunday May 24 At 3PM EST
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Releases "Rain On Me"
Country Music Star Alan Jackson To Stage 'Small Town Drive-In' Concerts
Apple Music Launches 'At Home With Apple Music: Best Seat In The House'
Vanessa V. Reveals New Music Video For "Live It Up"
Lewis Capaldi Marks A Phenomenal Year As Debut Album Goes No 1 Again & Triple Platinum In The UK On Its First Birthday
Christian Li Releases New Single & Video Inspired By His Chinese Heritage
The 1975 Release Notes On A Conditional Form, New Album Out Now




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0250170 secs // 4 () queries in 0.005918025970459 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how