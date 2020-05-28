Robin Thicke Shares 'Forever Mine' In Tribute To Andre Harrell





For artist updates and more, visit robinthicke.com and stay connected with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) R&B superstar Robin Thicke debuts his latest single "Forever Mine," a soulful ballad that exudes love and affection. Thicke reminds the world that it's important to take a moment and appreciate their loved ones. "Right now people are more stressed than ever," Thicke says. "We need patience, we need hope and we need love."The five-time GRAMMY award nominee and panelist on "The Masked Singer" has been isolating at home, like most of the world during these unprecedented times, spending quality time with his children. " Forever Mine " takes a moment to slow things down and give thanks to a once-in-a-lifetime kind of love, with Thicke crooning the lyrics, "can't let a love like this pass you by." The ballad comes packed with sultry jazz saxophone intermixed with a quintessential piano melody, all driven by Thicke's powerful vocals.A nod to the late Andre Harrell, a longtime friend and collaborator of Thicke's, he confides "'Forever Mine' was the last record I finished with Andre, my mentor, executive producer, and Godfather to my son Julian. When you meet the perfect someone, you can't let them slip away." Forever Mine " is one of the new songs from his upcoming studio album. In the meantime, fans can invite Robin into their own home via Zoom in a series called "Robin Doing Things." Thicke has created a special home video that people can download on his website to use as their virtual background. The hilarious recording features him lifting weights, cleaning, drinking orange juice, along with a few other surprises, all from his kitchen.For artist updates and more, visit robinthicke.com and stay connected with Robin on social media @robinthicke.



