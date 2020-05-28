Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 28/05/2020

Robin Thicke Shares 'Forever Mine' In Tribute To Andre Harrell

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) R&B superstar Robin Thicke debuts his latest single "Forever Mine," a soulful ballad that exudes love and affection. Thicke reminds the world that it's important to take a moment and appreciate their loved ones. "Right now people are more stressed than ever," Thicke says. "We need patience, we need hope and we need love."

The five-time GRAMMY award nominee and panelist on "The Masked Singer" has been isolating at home, like most of the world during these unprecedented times, spending quality time with his children. "Forever Mine" takes a moment to slow things down and give thanks to a once-in-a-lifetime kind of love, with Thicke crooning the lyrics, "can't let a love like this pass you by." The ballad comes packed with sultry jazz saxophone intermixed with a quintessential piano melody, all driven by Thicke's powerful vocals.

A nod to the late Andre Harrell, a longtime friend and collaborator of Thicke's, he confides "'Forever Mine' was the last record I finished with Andre, my mentor, executive producer, and Godfather to my son Julian. When you meet the perfect someone, you can't let them slip away."

"Forever Mine" is one of the new songs from his upcoming studio album. In the meantime, fans can invite Robin into their own home via Zoom in a series called "Robin Doing Things." Thicke has created a special home video that people can download on his website to use as their virtual background. The hilarious recording features him lifting weights, cleaning, drinking orange juice, along with a few other surprises, all from his kitchen.
For artist updates and more, visit robinthicke.com and stay connected with Robin on social media @robinthicke.






