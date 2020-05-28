Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 28/05/2020

Country Musician Justin McCormick Pens Heartfelt Ballad With Video, "Can't Take That," Dedicated To Class Of 2020

Country Musician Justin McCormick Pens Heartfelt Ballad With Video, "Can't Take That," Dedicated To Class Of 2020

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country music recording artist Justin McCormick is one of many high school seniors whose final semester came to an unexpected end as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the class of 2020 country artist from South Bend released a heartfelt tribute song and video called "Can't Take That," not only for his fellow classmates, but for all seniors everywhere facing similar circumstances.

"As a member of the class of 2020, I know how hard this has been," said McCormick. "It's important to try and remember all of the good memories during a time like this."

Normally working in Nashville, McCormick's travels have been sidelined by the country's lockdown. Using Zoom, he co-wrote the song with fellow Nashville songwriter Doug Kahan. For the song's video, the football field at his alma mater St. Joseph High School served as the location, along with submitted photos he received using social media from seniors throughout the country.

"I posted on Instagram that I wanted seniors to submit photos to be used in a song that I was writing for the Class of 2020. It was crazy. I had hundreds of seniors from all over the country submit photos for the video!"

McCormick and Jungle Room Records released the video this month on YouTube (youtu.be/XMJU8Q-IdO4), garnering more than 13K views to date, along with being featured by All Things Country on Facebook, with more than 40K views.

"It has been so awesome reading the comments on the video from the seniors and their families that have been impacted by the song," McCormick explained. "Parents and students have reached out to me thanking me for releasing the song and how it has helped them during this difficult time in our world. That means a lot to me. At the end of the day, this is why I am a songwriter and artist.... to be there for people."






Most read news of the week
Country Music Star Alan Jackson To Stage 'Small Town Drive-In' Concerts
Responding To Covid-19, Canyon Entertainment Group Launches Star Pow-R To Support Local Businesses With Online Concerts
Chicago's Tim Larson Releasing A Pair Of Bleak Folk Singles On May 26th From New Album, Out Sept. 18th
Vanessa V. Reveals New Music Video For "Live It Up"
Tilted Axes To Premiere 'touchy Subjects' Music And Video For The Summer Solstice
Nahko And Medicine For The People Debut At #1 On Billboard's Alternative Album Chart With 'Take Your Power Back'
Future's High Off Life Album Debuts At No 1 On Billboard 200 Chart
Doja Cat Denies She's Anti-black In Instagram Apology
Guardian Of Lightning Liberate Suffering Souls With "Raise Your Sword" Music Video, New Album Out July 17!




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0226319 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0051288604736328 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how