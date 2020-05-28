Country Musician Justin McCormick Pens Heartfelt Ballad With Video, "Can't Take That," Dedicated To Class Of 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country music recording artist Justin McCormick is one of many high school seniors whose final semester came to an unexpected end as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the class of 2020 country artist from South Bend released a heartfelt tribute song and video called "Can't Take That," not only for his fellow classmates, but for all seniors everywhere facing similar circumstances.



"As a member of the class of 2020, I know how hard this has been," said McCormick. "It's important to try and remember all of the good memories during a time like this."



Normally working in Nashville, McCormick's travels have been sidelined by the country's lockdown. Using Zoom, he co-wrote the song with fellow Nashville songwriter Doug Kahan. For the song's video, the football field at his alma mater St. Joseph High School served as the location, along with submitted photos he received using social media from seniors throughout the country.



"I posted on Instagram that I wanted seniors to submit photos to be used in a song that I was writing for the Class of 2020. It was crazy. I had hundreds of seniors from all over the country submit photos for the video!"



McCormick and Jungle Room Records released the video this month on YouTube (youtu.be/XMJU8Q-IdO4), garnering more than 13K views to date, along with being featured by All Things Country on Facebook, with more than 40K views.



"It has been so awesome reading the comments on the video from the seniors and their families that have been impacted by the song," McCormick explained. "Parents and students have reached out to me thanking me for releasing the song and how it has helped them during this difficult time in our world. That means a lot to me. At the end of the day, this is why I am a songwriter and artist.... to be there for people."



