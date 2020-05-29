Rap Duo Blimes And Gab Drop 'Shellys (It's Chill)'



Blimes and Gab's highly anticipated debut album Talk About It is available everywhere on Friday, June 26. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The critically acclaimed hip-hop duo Blimes and Gab - composed of West Coast MCs Blimes and Gifted Gab - has released their new single "Shellys (It's Chill)" available now on all digital streaming platforms via The Orchard. Listen to the dynamic duo's latest disco-influenced earworm - co-produced by Lou Koo and The Roswell Universe - off their highly anticipated forthcoming debut album Talk About It that features the likes of Method Man, Iamsu!, Bahamadia, and Jay Park.Recently hailed by GRAMMY.com as "a statement debut," Talk About It is available now for pre-order/pre-save and on all platforms on Friday, June 26th.Standout "Shellys (It's Chill)" follows previously released album tracks "Un Deux Trois," " Magic " ft. Iamsu! and "Feelin It," which was recently featured in the latest season of Issa Rae's Insecure.On their new single, Blimes and Gab share, "It's the secret ingredient in the Blimes and Gab sauce. You're gonna want it on everything."About Blimes and GabAcclaimed Seattle MC Gifted Gab and San Francisco-bred spitter Blimes are the dynamic duo that is Blimes and Gab, your badass aunties who secure the bag. The critically acclaimed duo's breakout debut single "Come Correct" reached more than 10 million views: a hell of a feat for a music video that was released on a wintry Friday night in 2018.Over the past year, they have more than doubled their combined discography, each releasing a solo album and their latest collaborative efforts, "Un Deux Trois," " Magic " ft. Iamsu! and "Feelin It," which was most recently featured on the latest season of Issa Rae's massive hit HBO show Insecure. The witty duo have earned the respect of hip-hop OGs like Method Man and Atmosphere with their silky-smooth spitting and debonair rhymes. Incredibly strong as solo artists, they are enigmatic as a pair. Their initial collaboration sparked a need for more music, both from their fans and the MCs themselves.Primis Player PlaceholderTheir success was first predicted by Pandora and Next Big Sound in their 2018 overview of the "new class of female rappers," alongside CupcakKe and Rico Nasty. Since then, they've received high praise from the likes of Billboard, REVOLT, DJBooth, UPROXX, and GRAMMY.com who hailed their forthcoming debut LP Talk About It as "a statement debut...encapsulates the mood of a West Coast summer and their warrior-like rise while rolling out head-boppin' beats that feature funky baselines and ear-catching instrumentals."To put it quite simply, they're your cool aunties who slipped you beers when you were 16, or took you to get your first tattoo. They want you to have fun, and they want to be there for it. For every boss woman in your life who never apologizes for the reverb of her footsteps; for every powerful female who dares to change the game; this is Blimes and Gab.Blimes and Gab's highly anticipated debut album Talk About It is available everywhere on Friday, June 26.



