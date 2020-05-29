Noah Reid Releases The Music Video For 'Got You'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Schitt's Creek star Noah Reid has released the official music video for his single, Got You.



Speaking about the video, Reid told EW, "Back when life was normal, we used to throw parties (remember parties?) and often [Reid's fiancee] Clare and her sister Julia would make up these line dances and get a bunch of people learning the steps and doing it together, and it was just the best.

But obviously we can't all be together at the moment.

So Clare and Julia made up a dance that was 'Noah-Proof' - if I can do it, anyone can."



Reid's much-anticipated second album, Gemini, will be released Friday, May 29!



