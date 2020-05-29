Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 29/05/2020

Noah Reid Releases The Music Video For 'Got You'

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Schitt's Creek star Noah Reid has released the official music video for his single, Got You.

Speaking about the video, Reid told EW, "Back when life was normal, we used to throw parties (remember parties?) and often [Reid's fiancee] Clare and her sister Julia would make up these line dances and get a bunch of people learning the steps and doing it together, and it was just the best.
But obviously we can't all be together at the moment.
So Clare and Julia made up a dance that was 'Noah-Proof' - if I can do it, anyone can."

Reid's much-anticipated second album, Gemini, will be released Friday, May 29!






Most read news of the week
Country Music Star Alan Jackson To Stage 'Small Town Drive-In' Concerts
Responding To Covid-19, Canyon Entertainment Group Launches Star Pow-R To Support Local Businesses With Online Concerts
Tilted Axes To Premiere 'touchy Subjects' Music And Video For The Summer Solstice
Nahko And Medicine For The People Debut At #1 On Billboard's Alternative Album Chart With 'Take Your Power Back'
Guardian Of Lightning Liberate Suffering Souls With "Raise Your Sword" Music Video, New Album Out July 17!
BPI & Music Ally Launch The Music & Tech Springboard Programme
American Indie Rock Outfit Bedroom Ceilings Share Narrative Album 'Another Bulb Burned Out'
Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage Remix' Ft. Beyonce Hits No1 On Billboard's Hot 100 Chart!
In Hearts Wake Share New Single/ Music Video "Hellbringer" Ft. Jamie Hails Of Polaris




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0240009 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0061690807342529 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how