Faith & Scars Releases Creative, DIY Official Music Video For "Never The Same"





"We had a blast making this video! We've built all of our own productions so far, but this one was the most time consuming. This set had to be made from scratch. We knew we wanted "floating" mirrors, and a black backdrop, but we had no idea how to achieve it. We settled in one night and made a small scale replica of what we wanted in a shoebox with WWE Action Figures holding the place of ourselves. We used string, hot glue, paint, cardboard, and aluminum foil for the diorama. It was a throwback to art class, but it definitely served its purpose!



Once we had the vision, we went to work! We rounded up mirrors, black sheets, beam clamps, fishing line, hooks, lighting, foggers, music gear, tools, & props. It took a good 2 weeks to get everything right, but we're really happy with how it turned out.



We brought back Professional Wrestler,



Directed by



"You can wake up now. You were having a nightmare.



Imagine every ounce of stress, pain, & heartache taking it's leave as you open your eyes to start a new day.



This is the picture we wanted to paint with 'Never the Same'. It's seeming more and more every day that we're allowing ourselves to slip into a crazier world than the day before. Negativity, the more we allow the more it becomes normalized. As people, we're growing distant. We're divided by anything and everything imaginable. How long before we wake up one day, and the negative impact is irreversible? The better question is, how long before we wake up and realize we're all one?



We've drawn inspiration from Charles Dickens, Disney, and real life events around the world. Much like the ghosts that visit Ebenezer Scrooge, the scenes depicted in Disney's Wall-E, or scarier, the scenes in our daily news; lyrically, we've painted the worst case scenario. We've presented what the world could look like if we don't change.



This song begs a generation to wake up. We the people, should strive to help other people. We believe that change starts with an idea. The idea is unity.



The Driving message that we want to deliver with this song is: You are stronger than you believe. At times it may seem that you're spinning your wheels or lost, but trust us when we reiterate, you're stronger than you think. We encourage you to search deep within yourself and realize that you already possess the power to make a change, any change you want to! Just try to wake up each day and treat it with the respect & dignity of a new start. You can move mountains! It's within you already.



Let's stand together on this. Let's strive to make the world a better place. Let us leave it in better shape than we found it. After all, you never know when you're just one misstep away from 'Never the Same'. Food for thought, Keep the Faith." - FAITH & SCARS



Track List:

1. Long Way Home

2. Rain

3. Fly

4. Breathe

5. No Apologies

6. Nothin' Wrong

7. Never the Same

8. Lightning



Faith & Scars is an American Rock band. With members hailing from all around the US, (North Carolina, Virgina, Florida, & California) they are currently based out of Selma, NC. They come at you with a southern flare and a touch of soul. Even through their most difficult times, Faith & Scars has found a way to stick together; bound by their mantra: Keep the Faith.



The band states,"We've found that if you hold faith in something, and hold it tight - be it your dreams, family, a significant other, yourself, or God - You'll find yourself possessing a force that will push you to be the best that you can be."



Faith & Scars has a profound love for music and finds inspiration through many bands & artists. They proudly wear their 90's-2000's rock influence on their sleeves, yet distinctly display classic sounds comparative to Guns n Roses,



The band adds, "We just want to be the best we can be, and have a good time doing it. It's a lot of hard work, and sometimes heartache to keep a band together, but if we can touch someone with a lyric, or affect anyone in a positive way by doing what we do... then we've done our job. We aim to put on the best show we can every time we step onto a stage. Whether it's 2,000 people, or 2 people and the bartender - we play every show like it's a sold out stadium."



"We're finding our way as an independent band. We're working hard to reinvent ourselves at every step of the way. We believe we have done that with this record. We have full faith in 'Revolver', and we're proud to have a product that we can stand behind. Our sights are set & we're about to take our shot. We just hope you guys enjoy it as much as we do.



We are Faith & Scars and this is Revolver".

Available October 17th, 2020

