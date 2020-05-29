Local Bay Area Company, HUSHconcerts, Starts #MusicForMasks In Response To Coronavirus Crisis

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One local company, HUSHconcerts, has been trying different approaches to keep its staff engaged and employed. In addition to running virtual yoga classes and online entertainment options with their HUSHcasts, they launched #MusicForMasks, putting their skilled professionals back to work manufacturing PPE. However, #MusicForMasks isn't just about PPE. It's about showing appreciation for the valuable yet vulnerable people in an industry that faces an uncertain future.



As the end of May approaches and many retail and restaurant establishments start to figure out how to reopen, one industry is being overlooked - large-scaled events and all of the businesses that support that industry. San Francisco is one of the hardest-hit cities as many companies associated with events are located in the Bay area.



The event industry was the first to feel the economic effects of this crisis. California's public gathering bans have decimated this industry and many small companies are struggling to stay afloat. One local company, HUSHconcerts, has been trying different approaches to keep their staff engaged as well as employed.



In addition to running virtual yoga classes and online entertainment options, they launched #MusicForMasks, which will put these skilled professionals back to work manufacturing PPE. "Our goal is to provide PPE for medical workers while providing a living wage to these valuable concert industry professionals," says Robbie Kowal - CEO of HUSHconcerts. "Here at HUSHconcerts, we aim to make a difference even if we can't make music, and right now the best way to do that is to make PPE, by putting our amazing contractors on the job."



Robbie and his fabrication workshop have also teamed up with Justin Levine, a Technical Design and Productions student at the University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music.



"Since coming home after classes being canceled, I had the time and means to 3D Print PPE. Robbie and I have partnered up and we have both been distributing shields all around the Bay area," Justin said. "I put it out on social media that we've been doing these, and the feedback and community support has been so incredible."



While HUSHconcerts was inspired by the many volunteer campaigns that have sprung up, and factories that have shifted their focus, #MusicForMasks isn't just about PPE. It's about the dignity of work, and showing appreciation for some of the most valuable, yet vulnerable people in an industry that faces an uncertain future.



You can support MusicForMasks by donating and sharing the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/music4masks or sharing the hashtag #musicformasks.



