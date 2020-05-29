Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 29/05/2020

Pianist Gerald Clayton To Release Blue Note Debut "Happening: Live At The Village Vanguard" On July 10

Pianist Gerald Clayton To Release Blue Note Debut "Happening: Live At The Village Vanguard" On July 10

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pianist Gerald Clayton is set to release his Blue Note Records debut Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard on July 10. Recorded at the legendary NYC jazz club with a quintet of longtime collaborators—Logan Richardson on alto saxophone, Walter Smith III on tenor saxophone, Joe Sanders on bass, and Marcus Gilmore on drums—Happening spotlights Clayton's layered identity as a leader. The quintet co-navigates four of Clayton's original compositions including "Rejuvenation Agenda," which is available to stream or download today, as well as Duke Ellington's "Take the Coltrane." Trio takes of Bud Powell's "Celia" and the standard "Body and Soul" cast a mood that lingers long after the record ends.

"I think the live setting is the most honest testament to what it is we do all year round," Clayton says. "I called it Happening to highlight the fact that this music is living, that we have a whole lot of happenings throughout the year, and performances at the Village Vanguard are some of the most special of those happenings. It's such a special, sacred place for the music. You really can feel the presence of what's occurred in the room."

To Clayton, the album's poised impact has shifted in light of the global pandemic. "The idea of having a recording of a live concert takes on a new meaning now that we're unable to actually gather anymore" he says. "I would hope that, when we do return to some kind of normalcy, people are more inspired than ever to recognize that this music is happening, that it's a living art form. We need to actually go to those shows. We need to be in those rooms and be part of that experience. I hope this album can offer people a little bit of an escape from this isolation, that it transports them back to the time when we were all able to congregate and celebrate our shared love."






Most read news of the week
Responding To Covid-19, Canyon Entertainment Group Launches Star Pow-R To Support Local Businesses With Online Concerts
Tilted Axes To Premiere 'touchy Subjects' Music And Video For The Summer Solstice
BPI & Music Ally Launch The Music & Tech Springboard Programme
Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage Remix' Ft. Beyonce Hits No1 On Billboard's Hot 100 Chart!
Lil Baby Kicks Off My Turn Playlist Takeovers With NBA Star Ja Morant
Afro-Cosmic Music Video Brings Blue Note Recording Artist Marcus Strickland's "On My Mind Remix" Into Rare Dialogue
Within Temptation Shares Video For New Single 'Entertain You'
Lauren Daigle Revisits Time On The Road With 'Still Rolling Stones' Video
Sum 41 Releases "13 Voices B-Sides"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0256820 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0058202743530273 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how