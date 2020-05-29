The Snowbunny Empire Releases Newest Music Video To Pair With Latest Rap Single: 'Healthy To Smile'





"The most important message from my latest song is right there in the title: it's 'Healthy to Smile'," said The Snowbunny. "Though simple to say, it's actually a loaded mantra that represents a major portion of my life journey, and the journey of many women. We live in a world that is rigged against happiness, rigged to help a small few, while leaving most of us in the dust. Especially women. Though we're some of the hardest workers, women are often the first to get left behind. So most of us spend our lives trying to make up the difference: trying to be seen, trying to matter, trying to be loved. And over the years, it takes a toll on our health and our happiness."



About Rebecka M. Hunt: The Snowbunny

The Snowbunny is the studio moniker behind the work of Clearwater, FL-based Rebecka Hunt, a musician and songwriter who has always been a passionate and creative artist. Her sound is an amalgamation of multiple influences, from hip-hop and pop, 70s hits to drill, and she has the ability to memorize any song she is interested in. Rebecka uses her unique musical talents to convey her story and share her passion with her fans, and ultimately, the world.



When not making musical art, Rebecka tries to improve her community and her world by giving back. Whether she is standing up for the homeless, or donating to the Pacific Garden Mission in Chicago, Rebecka always champions that social change is something you do, not just something you talk about. Her life stands testament to the power of turning a corner and changing for the better. In addition to working on her latest musical art, The Snowbunny is currently working on a novel.



"As strange as it may sound, your happiness really is in your hands most of the time," said The Snowbunny. "And I mean no matter what you've been through: abuse, poverty, bad relationships, sickness, despair - all of it. We can be bigger and stronger than our sadness, no matter how long you've been suffering. We forget just how much power we have; how powerful our actions can be to change the world. We forget so many things as life grinds away at us. But one of the most important things to recall is this: we are a mirror to the world. We teach the world how to treat us, just by the way we act. If we act and think happy, the world will begin reflect that back to us. And eventually, we will be happy. It really is 'Healthy to Smile.'"

For more information on personal appearances and upcoming music releases, follow The Snowbunny on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat. And learn more about The Snowbunny's life and art at: www.SnowBunnyEmpire.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts / The Snowbunny Empire) The Snowbunny Empire (https://snowbunnyempire.com/) recently announced that rap musician The Snowbunny would be releasing a new video to pair with her latest single "Healthy to Smile." Replete with her signature snappy rhymes, catchy hooks, and sweet but no-nonsense attitude, "Healthy to Smile" is an ode to the long, difficult battle of women everywhere: women who are just fighting to be recognized, loved and happy. "Healthy to Smile" is available now on Spotify.




