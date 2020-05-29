Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 29/05/2020

Sugar Joans Releases "No Patience" Single

Sugar Joans Releases "No Patience" Single

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop/R&B artist Sugar Joans has released her latest single and video, "No Patience." With strong vocals and heartfelt lyrics, Joans reflects on her past relationship and heartbreak with this sensuous fusion of pop and R&B. "No Patience" can be streamed on digital music platforms worldwide.

Sugar Joans co-wrote "No Patience" with her best friend, Sveta Bout, and producers Shag and Scoob. Joans used painful emotions and recollections from a breakup as inspiration for the single. "We got in the studio and finished the song in pretty much 3 hours. From then on, we basically never stopped working together. At the time, Sveta was in NYC and we would FaceTime constantly to write while I was in the studio," explained Joans. The lyrics simultaneously depict a melancholic breakup and an uplifting perspective about moving on and being happy as your authentic self.

Sugar Joans grew up with a very musical family and was influenced by the music her dad and brother played for her like Prince, Stevie Wonder, and The Beatles. As she grew up, Joans was inspired by the late 90s and early 2000s R&B production, which is very prevalent in the soulful nostalgia and vibe she brings in her music. Her major influences include artists such as Aretha Franklin, Destiny's Child, Aaliyah, Frank Ocean, and Pharrell Williams. At the same time, her sound is reminiscent of contemporary artists like Sabrina Claudio, HER, SZA, Ariana Grande. Sugar Joans is no stranger to the music industry and has worked with numerous artists. She has sung background for LORDE at Coachella, Billie Eilish at The Grammys, and Camilla Cabello on The Ellen Show. Additionally, she worked on TV shows and movies, including Trolls 2 and Sing. With an impressive background in the industry, Sugar Joans is now focusing on her solo career.

With authentic and compelling lyrics combined with her soulful and powerful vocals, Sugar Joans delivers a fresh and modern sound of pop and R&B. "No Patience" is now available to stream on music platforms everywhere. To keep up with Sugar Joans' journey, follow her on Instagram @sugarjoans.






