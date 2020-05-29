Astralborne: Debut Album, 'Eternity's End', Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ohio-based melodic death metal three piece, ASTRALBORNE have today released their debut album, Eternity's End via Prosthetic Records



Of the album release, the band comment:

"The moment we have been waiting for is finally here! For ASTRALBORNE, that moment is over three years in the making, from conception to execution.This is an important album for us, both cathartic and momentous, as all music should be. We want to say 'thank you' to everyone for their continued support, as well as to Prosthetic Records for their belief in us and this record. We absolutely cannot wait to share this album with the world and we hope you have as much fun listening to it as we did making it."



What started as a side project during some barren months in the wastes of Northwest Ohio, ASTRALBORNE has morphed into a force to be reckoned with. And now, thanks to a freshly inked deal with Prosthetic Records, their debut album, Eternity's End will reach the wider audience it so richly deserves.



Jayson Cessna (drums) and Derik Smith (guitars) had wrapped up work on Hammer Horde's third album when they found themselves with an excess of time and an abundance of creativity. However, they knew that their artistic leanings were not suitable for their Viking-themed band, and set out on the path that led to them forming ASTRALBORNE, with Paul Fuzinski (bass, vocals).



The trio wrote and arranged songs that comprised of both new and old material, revisiting and reimagining missives from their past lives, former bands and long forgotten periods of creativity. The resulting material was recorded in April of 2017 and forms an 11 track opus that fuses melodic death, black and thrash metal into a diverse aural assault. The outcome is an uncompromising tribute to melodeath's forefathers, with enough modern-day aggression to satisfy both old-school and new-school listeners alike.



Eschewing the historical and fantastical lyrics of their Viking themed work, ASTRALBORNE have found freedom to explore more personal and raw concepts on Eternity's End. By embracing realism and rooting themselves firmly in the present day, the tracks on the album explore the symbolism of death - plus various offshoots from that central theme. Be it divine punishment, the bubonic plague or the feeling of watching everything around you perish - ASTRALBORNE have explored the many facets of death in a myriad of ways.



Eternity's End - track list

1. Eulogy in Black

2. Attending the Funeral

3. Transcendence of Flesh

4. Paragon Amiss

5. Centuries (In Agony)

6. Architect of Suffering

7. Inglorious 20XX

8. The Obliterators

9. Eternity's End

10. Reflections

11. Hell Patrol



