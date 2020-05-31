Aloe Blacc Explores Panamanian Roots On Spanish Version Of Lead Single "I Do"





Yesterday, Aloe joined Nahko - whose newest album recently debuted at #1 on Billboard's Alternative Album chart - for his IGTV show "MTTV: Real Medicine." Nahko hosts conversations with friends and collaborators on his weekly live-streamed Instagram show where they discuss current events, provide a window into shared experiences and voice personal messages on how they're doing. Take a look at their conversation here: https://bit.ly/2TSxGSZ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, singer, songwriter, producer, and activist Aloe Blacc releases the Spanish version of his track "I Do" - a musical testimony and affirmation of love to his wife, recording artist Maya Jupiter. Aloe launched his original version of the single on Valentine's Day alongside teasing a long-awaited album announce, and the song has since racked up over 5 million streams.Born to Panamanian immigrants who settled in California, Aloe was raised on the musical stylings of salsa, merengue, and cumbia - a personal connection evident in the Spanish language version of "I Do" that Aloe created. Take a listen to the Spanish version of "I Do": https://AloeBlacc.lnk.to/IDoEspanolAdditionally, Aloe Blacc recently shared an additional "I Do" dance remix created with GRAMMY-winning producer and DJ Tracy Young, known for her work with Madonna, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and so many more. Listen here: https://aloeblacc.lnk.to/idoTYremix/PRAloe also announces that he will be co-presenting a virtual "Artist to Artist" with Okayplayer on June 3 to host a discussion with special guests on the current COVID-19 crisis and how it is currently affecting Black and Brown communities, the homeless, and more. The Okayplayer takeover will also feature performances by Aloe and discussions with guests, including Talib Kweli, actor Michael Ealy and more.Earlier this spring, Aloe partnered with the Right to the City Alliance - a national alliance of over 80 housing, racial, economic, and environmental justice organizations - to launch an online concert series entitled #CancelRent Fest. Read more about this over at the LA Daily News: https://bit.ly/2M2VcIFYesterday, Aloe joined Nahko - whose newest album recently debuted at #1 on Billboard's Alternative Album chart - for his IGTV show "MTTV: Real Medicine." Nahko hosts conversations with friends and collaborators on his weekly live-streamed Instagram show where they discuss current events, provide a window into shared experiences and voice personal messages on how they're doing. Take a look at their conversation here: https://bit.ly/2TSxGSZ



