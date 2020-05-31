Lady Gaga's "Chromatica" Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Lady Gaga released her highly anticipated sixth studio album Chromatica via Interscope Records/Universal Music, which has already debuted at #1 on the iTunes charts in 58 countries.
The album features collaborations with Ariana
Grande, Elton John
and Blackpink. Chromatica is executive produced by BloodPop® and Lady Gaga.
The album's current single "Rain On Me
", a collaboration between Lady Gaga
and Ariana
Grande, marked the biggest Spotify debut of 2020, reaching #1 on the Global and US Spotify Charts upon release and peaking at #1 on the iTunes charts in 29 countries and #1 on the Apple Global Chart. It also set a record for the most single-day streams from an all-female collaboration in Spotify history. The video, which was released last Friday has surpassed over 57 million views.
The first single from the album, "Stupid Love," which debuted at #1 on iTunes in 58 countries, has 235 million streams worldwide since release and marks Lady Gaga's 16th Billboard Top 10. Listen HERE. The video, which was shot entirely on an iPhone 11 Pro, skyrocketed to number #1 trending on YouTube worldwide upon release and currently has more than 85 million views. Watch HERE.
Yesterday Lady Gaga
and Blackpink released their collaboration "Sour Candy," which soared to #1 on the iTunes charts in 53 countries.
CHROMATICA TRACKLIST
"Chromatica I"
"Alice
"
"Stupid Love
"
"Rain On Me
" (with Ariana
Grande)
"Free Woman"
"Fun Tonight"
"Chromatica II"
"911"
"Plastic Doll"
"Sour Candy" (with Blackpink)
"Enigma"
"Replay
"
"Chromatica III"
"Sine From Above" (with Elton John)
"1000 Doves"
"Babylon"
CHROMATIC ALBUM CREDIT
Chromatica I - Produced by: Morgan
Kibby, Lady Gaga
// Written by: Lady Gaga, Morgan
Kibby
Alice - Produced by: BloodPop®, Axwell, Klahr // Written by: Lady Gaga, Axel Hedfors, Johannes Klahr, Justin Tranter, Michael Tucker
Stupid Love - Produced by: BloodPop®, Tchami, Max Martin
(Co-Producer) // Written Lady Gaga, Martin
Joseph Leonard Bresso, Ely Weisfeld, Michael Tucker, Karl Martin
Sandberg
Rain On Me (with Ariana
Grande) - Produced by: BloodPop®, BURNS and assisted by Tchami (Additional Producer) // Written by: Lady Gaga, Michael Tucker, Matthew Burns, Nija Charles, Rami Yacoub, Martin
Joseph Leonard Bresso, Ariana
Grande, Alexander
Ridha
Free Woman - Produced by: BloodPop®, Axwell, Klahr // Written by: Lady Gaga, Michael Tucker, Axel Hedfors, Johannes Klahr
Fun Tonight - Produced by: BloodPop®, BURNS // Written by: Lady Gaga, Matthew Burns, Rami Yacoub, Michael Tucker
Chromatica II - Produced by: Lady Gaga, Morgan
Kibby // Written by: Lady Gaga, Morgan
Kibby
911- Produced by BloodPop®, Madeon
// Written by Lady Gaga, Michael Tucker, Hugo Pierre
Leclercq, Justin Tranter
Plastic Doll - Produced by BloodPop®, Skrillex
// Written by Lady Gaga, Michael Tucker, Sonny
Moore, Rami Yacoub, Jacob "JKash" Hindlin
Sour Candy (with BLACKPINK) - Produced by BloodPop®, BURNS // Written by Lady Gaga, Matthew Burns, Rami Yacoub, Madison Emiko Love, Park Hong- jun, Michael Tucker
Enigma- Produced by BloodPop®, BURNS // Written by Lady Gaga, Michael Tucker, Matthew Burns, Jacob "JKash" Hindlin
Replay - Produced by BURNS // Written by Lady Gaga, Matthew Burns, Rami Yacoub, Michael Tucker
Chromatica III - Produced by Lady Gaga, Morgan
Kibby // Written by Lady Gaga, Morgan
Kibby
Sine From Above (with Elton John) - Produced by BloodPop®, BURNS, Axwell, Klahr, Liohn and assisted by Rami Yacoub (Additional Producer) // Written by Lady Gaga, Michael Tucker, Elton John, Axel Hedfors, Johannes Klahr, Rami Yacoub, Richard Zastenker, Ryan Tedder, Sebastian
Ingrosso, Benjamin
Rice, Vincent
Ponte, Salem
Al Fakir, Matthew Burns
1,000 Doves- Produced by BloodPop®, Tchami // Written by Lady Gaga, Michael Tucker, Martin
Joseph Leonard Bresso, Rami Yacoub
Babylon- Produced by BloodPop®, BURNS and assisted by Tchami (Additional Producer) // Written by Lady Gaga, Michael Tucker, Matthew Burns.