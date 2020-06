Lady Gaga's "Chromatica" Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lady Gaga released her highly anticipated sixth studio album Chromatica via Interscope Records/Universal Music, which has already debuted at #1 on the iTunes charts in 58 countries.The album features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink. Chromatica is executive produced by BloodPop® and Lady Gaga.The album's current single " Rain On Me ", a collaboration between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, marked the biggest Spotify debut of 2020, reaching #1 on the Global and US Spotify Charts upon release and peaking at #1 on the iTunes charts in 29 countries and #1 on the Apple Global Chart. It also set a record for the most single-day streams from an all-female collaboration in Spotify history. The video, which was released last Friday has surpassed over 57 million views.The first single from the album, "Stupid Love," which debuted at #1 on iTunes in 58 countries, has 235 million streams worldwide since release and marks Lady Gaga's 16th Billboard Top 10. Listen HERE. The video, which was shot entirely on an iPhone 11 Pro, skyrocketed to number #1 trending on YouTube worldwide upon release and currently has more than 85 million views. Watch HERE.Yesterday Lady Gaga and Blackpink released their collaboration "Sour Candy," which soared to #1 on the iTunes charts in 53 countries.CHROMATICA TRACKLIST"Chromatica I" Rain On Me " (with Ariana Grande)"Free Woman""Fun Tonight""Chromatica II""911""Plastic Doll""Sour Candy" (with Blackpink)"Enigma""Chromatica III""Sine From Above" (with Elton John)"1000 Doves""Babylon"CHROMATIC ALBUM CREDITChromatica I - Produced by: Morgan Kibby, Lady Gaga // Written by: Lady Gaga, Morgan KibbyAlice - Produced by: BloodPop®, Axwell, Klahr // Written by: Lady Gaga, Axel Hedfors, Johannes Klahr, Justin Tranter, Michael TuckerStupid Love - Produced by: BloodPop®, Tchami, Max Martin (Co-Producer) // Written Lady Gaga, Martin Joseph Leonard Bresso, Ely Weisfeld, Michael Tucker, Karl Martin SandbergRain On Me (with Ariana Grande) - Produced by: BloodPop®, BURNS and assisted by Tchami (Additional Producer) // Written by: Lady Gaga, Michael Tucker, Matthew Burns, Nija Charles, Rami Yacoub, Martin Joseph Leonard Bresso, Ariana Grande, Alexander RidhaFree Woman - Produced by: BloodPop®, Axwell, Klahr // Written by: Lady Gaga, Michael Tucker, Axel Hedfors, Johannes KlahrFun Tonight - Produced by: BloodPop®, BURNS // Written by: Lady Gaga, Matthew Burns, Rami Yacoub, Michael TuckerChromatica II - Produced by: Lady Gaga, Morgan Kibby // Written by: Lady Gaga, Morgan Kibby911- Produced by BloodPop®, Madeon // Written by Lady Gaga, Michael Tucker, Hugo Pierre Leclercq, Justin TranterPlastic Doll - Produced by BloodPop®, Skrillex // Written by Lady Gaga, Michael Tucker, Sonny Moore, Rami Yacoub, Jacob "JKash" HindlinSour Candy (with BLACKPINK) - Produced by BloodPop®, BURNS // Written by Lady Gaga, Matthew Burns, Rami Yacoub, Madison Emiko Love, Park Hong- jun, Michael TuckerEnigma- Produced by BloodPop®, BURNS // Written by Lady Gaga, Michael Tucker, Matthew Burns, Jacob "JKash" HindlinReplay - Produced by BURNS // Written by Lady Gaga, Matthew Burns, Rami Yacoub, Michael TuckerChromatica III - Produced by Lady Gaga, Morgan Kibby // Written by Lady Gaga, Morgan KibbySine From Above (with Elton John) - Produced by BloodPop®, BURNS, Axwell, Klahr, Liohn and assisted by Rami Yacoub (Additional Producer) // Written by Lady Gaga, Michael Tucker, Elton John, Axel Hedfors, Johannes Klahr, Rami Yacoub, Richard Zastenker, Ryan Tedder, Sebastian Ingrosso, Benjamin Rice, Vincent Ponte, Salem Al Fakir, Matthew Burns1,000 Doves- Produced by BloodPop®, Tchami // Written by Lady Gaga, Michael Tucker, Martin Joseph Leonard Bresso, Rami YacoubBabylon- Produced by BloodPop®, BURNS and assisted by Tchami (Additional Producer) // Written by Lady Gaga, Michael Tucker, Matthew Burns.