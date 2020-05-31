Lil Yachty Releases Lil Boat 3









Concrete Boys New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Yachty has shared his new album Lil Boat 3 via Quality Control Music / Motown Records / Universal Music. The third and final installment of the famed Lil Boat series ushers in a new era for the 22-year old rapper, showcasing his growth as both an artist and a man - gone are the days of the "king of the teens". Alongside the album release, Yachty shared a new music video for "Demon Time" feat. Draft Day. With features from A$AP Rocky, Tyler The Creator, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Lil Keed, Drake, DaBaby, Tierra Whack and more, the highly anticipated 19-track studio album pays respects to the fun-loving Lil Boat while making clear that Yachty's sound is ever-evolving. Lil Yachty is a 22-year old Atlanta native, a Grammy-nominated singer, rapper, producer, creative designer, branding genius and fashion icon who smashed onto the scene four years ago with his debut mixtape Lil Boat. The sound of his debut mixtape was prophetic, creating a new wave of hip hop while laying out the blueprint for many of today's most popular rap stars to follow. In 2017, he released Teenage Emotions which entered the Billboard Top 200 at #5 and the 2018 follow up, Lil Boat 2, peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200. Since then he has found himself on the covers of PAPER and FADER magazines, as well as landing the cover of The New York Times Men's Style section and a XXL Freshman cover. Rolling Stone said his album Teenage Emotions is a "landmark moment that may change the way people rap," while The New York Times dubbed him as an artist "that tells us where music is going." With the trilogy now coming to a close, Lil Yachty unleashes a sound that effortlessly and constantly bounces between rap to pop creating something entirely his own."This year, through a mixture of time, distance, and restraint, it's become hard to deny Lil Yachty's recalibration…Lately, Yachty's been turning in acrobatic performances." - ROLLING STONE"Besides the actual sun, there is no source of joy in the world right now brighter and more sustaining than Lil Yachty."- NOISEY"It's commonplace for young rap stars to claim that they've transcended hip-hop; it's rarer for them to actually do it. Yachty does." - THE NEW YORK TIMESLIL BOAT 3 TRACKLIST:Top DownWock In StockSplit / Whole TimeT.D. feat. A$AP Rocky, Tyler The Creator, & Tierra WhackPardon Me feat. Future & Mike WiLL Made-ItDemon Time feat. Draft Day Black JesusFrom Down BadLove JonesCan't GoOprah's Bank Account feat. Drake & DaBabyRange Rover Sports Truck feat. Lil KeedLemon HeadDon't ForgetUp There MusicWestsideTill The Morning feat. Lil Durk & Young ThugWhew' ChileConcrete Boys



