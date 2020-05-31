6LACK Returns With Powerfully Personal "ATL Freestyle"





And for the Day 1's, or Day 6's, 6LACK is treating them to snippets of unreleased music, the East Atlanta Love Letter movie that he premiered at his album release event at Starlight Drive-In Theatre in East Atlanta, never before seen photos, and more. All of that can be found in the 6LACKBOX. It will also contain some content leading up to his upcoming third studio album. Check out the 6LACKBOX HERE.Pronounced "Black," the alternative R&B and three-time GRAMMY-nominated rapper/singer/songwriter has long considered the number six as a central part to his identity for several reasons: he was raised in Zone 6 of Atlanta, it's his life path number, and also the name of his daughter (Syx). In 2018, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a steady stream of guest features that spanned the globe including "Imported" with Jessie Reyez, "Crowded Room" with Selena Gomez, and "4AM" alongside Rema, Tion Wayne, and Manny Norté, 6LACK (LVRN/Interscope Records/Universal Music Canada) releases "ATL Freestyle." The Fwdslxsh and Gravez-produced beat contains somber guitar chords that never seem to resolve, which feeds perfectly into the subject matter at hand. While 6LACK looks back at eating wings and listening to Gucci Mane and putting in time in the studio to make enough money and vacation with his daughter in a nice, rural area, he also leaves the song as an open ended journal entry. His future is left for only him to write. The new song is also a love letter to his hometown of Atlanta, referencing other artists like Skooly and the venue Tabernacle. He also penned a personal letter to his fans addressing the release of this song in such a sensitive time in the country regarding police brutality. 6LACK released his sophomore album East Atlanta Love Letter to critical acclaim and peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the Top R&B Albums. Stay tuned as 6LACK is gearing up to release new music this summer.




