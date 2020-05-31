Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 31/05/2020

6LACK Returns With Powerfully Personal "ATL Freestyle"

6LACK Returns With Powerfully Personal "ATL Freestyle"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a steady stream of guest features that spanned the globe including "Imported" with Jessie Reyez, "Crowded Room" with Selena Gomez, and "4AM" alongside Rema, Tion Wayne, and Manny Norté, 6LACK (LVRN/Interscope Records/Universal Music Canada) releases "ATL Freestyle." The Fwdslxsh and Gravez-produced beat contains somber guitar chords that never seem to resolve, which feeds perfectly into the subject matter at hand. While 6LACK looks back at eating wings and listening to Gucci Mane and putting in time in the studio to make enough money and vacation with his daughter in a nice, rural area, he also leaves the song as an open ended journal entry. His future is left for only him to write. The new song is also a love letter to his hometown of Atlanta, referencing other artists like Skooly and the venue Tabernacle. He also penned a personal letter to his fans addressing the release of this song in such a sensitive time in the country regarding police brutality.

And for the Day 1's, or Day 6's, 6LACK is treating them to snippets of unreleased music, the East Atlanta Love Letter movie that he premiered at his album release event at Starlight Drive-In Theatre in East Atlanta, never before seen photos, and more. All of that can be found in the 6LACKBOX. It will also contain some content leading up to his upcoming third studio album. Check out the 6LACKBOX HERE.

Pronounced "Black," the alternative R&B and three-time GRAMMY-nominated rapper/singer/songwriter has long considered the number six as a central part to his identity for several reasons: he was raised in Zone 6 of Atlanta, it's his life path number, and also the name of his daughter (Syx). In 2018, 6LACK released his sophomore album East Atlanta Love Letter to critical acclaim and peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the Top R&B Albums. Stay tuned as 6LACK is gearing up to release new music this summer.






Most read news of the week
Faith & Scars Releases Creative, DIY Official Music Video For "Never The Same"
Rap Musician HeidiBe Drops New Music Video For Dedicated Social Media Fanbase - Popular Single 'Laughing At You' Hits 86,000 Total-Streams Milestone
BPI & Music Ally Launch The Music & Tech Springboard Programme
Jacob Collier Makes Late-Night TV Debut On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Pushes The Limits Of At-Home Performance
Lil Baby Kicks Off My Turn Playlist Takeovers With NBA Star Ja Morant
Lady Gaga & Blackpink Releases 'Sour Candy'
Global Superstar Ricky Martin Steps Onto The Main Stage Of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars"
Technics Announces The SL-1210GAE Limited Edition Direct Drive Turntable To Commemorate Its 55th Anniversary
Eagle Vision Announces Release Of "INXS - Live Baby Live"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0232229 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0050292015075684 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how