Anna Sofia Releases "Either Way" Out Today

16-year-old Toronto singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist ANNA SOFIA threads together narrative pop with the scope of a classic nineties teen flick and the unpredictability of 21st century genre-bending. Through a pure perspective only an insider could possess, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After catching the attention of critics with her first EP Self Aware Bitch, Anna Sofia has released her brand-new song " Either Way " today. The track will be the first single off of her upcoming Broken Perfection EP out Jul. 17th."I wrote this song as a note to someone I really care for," Sofia said. "They have been struggling with body image issues and have always been very self-conscious. I wanted to find a way to really get through to them and let them know how I feel about them -to let them know that I love them no matter what they look like."In addition, this release is the first time Sofia and her producer Jeff Hazin were able to work with Jeff Kleinman (Frank Ocean, FKA Twigs, Beyoncé). "Working with Jeff Kleinman was huge for Jeff Hazin and I," Sofia said. "Jeff K was a super amazing person to work with and it was pretty crazy to even get the chance to be in a studio with him. He has worked with some of my favorite artists from Frank Ocean to Beyoncé, so to be able to work with someone that I look up to is so unreal to me and I'm so thankful for the opportunity."The song adds to the accolades Sofia received from her debut Self Aware Bitch EP which received critical acclaim from Ones To Watch, Affinity Magazine, That Buzzing Sound and more and accumulated over 3 million cumulative streams. In addition, she released the official music video for the song's title track "Self Aware Bitch" which shows Sofia tackling dodgeball try-outs and school drama with a twist ending.The project was primarily produced by rising producer Jeff Hazin with Grammy® nominated producer Frank Dukes (Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Post Malone) lending his talents to the song "Self Aware Bitch." A triad of successful singles set the stage for the six-song EP. On the heels of "Meaner Girl" and "I Try," she closed out 2019 with the buzzing "No Fun." Streamed nearly half-a-million times on Spotify, Ones To Watch claimed, "The charming single is a pleasant introducer to her forthcoming EP, Self Aware Bitch" and dubbed it "an impactful introverted anthem."Contagiously confident and irresistibly melodic, Sofia asserts herself as a powerful presence in 2020.16-year-old Toronto singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist ANNA SOFIA threads together narrative pop with the scope of a classic nineties teen flick and the unpredictability of 21st century genre-bending. Through a pure perspective only an insider could possess, Sofia chronicles these moments and so much more in her music. Streamed over 3 million times independently as of 2019 and acclaimed by Ones To Watch, Lyrical Lemonade, and Complex who dubbed her, "a prodigious new talent," she places listeners in the front row of her world on the introductory 2020 EP, Self Aware Bitch [Electric Feel/Republic Records/Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company], and her forthcoming full-length debut.



