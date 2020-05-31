Kip Moore's New Album "Wild World" Available Today





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-PLATINUM singer/ songwriter Kip Moore's much-anticipated fourth studio album WILD WORLD is available now. To mark the release Moore shifted gears in the midst of the current landscape and invited an intimate group of industry and fans to a unique Drive-In album release event at the Stardust Drive-In in Watertown, Tenn. last night. Attendees enjoyed a screening of Moore's just-released documentary 7 DAYS AT THE ROCK available to watch here, followed by a compelling conversation with Moore and host Storme Warren, who were also joined by director and longtime collaborator PJ Brown.Continuing the celebrations tonight, Moore will perform songs taken from the record as part of a special livestream event from Analog in Nashville, Tenn. where Moore will also be joined by some of his band for a power acoustic performance. The first time Moore will play some of the songs from WILD WORLD live, fans can tune in tonight (5/29) at 8 p.m. CT to Moore's Facebook and YouTube pages to watch the livestream benefiting MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. Spotify will match donations to MusiCares via their COVID-19 Music Relief project.This week, Moore will delve deeper into WILD WORLD with a stacked schedule of interviews and virtual live performances including Paste's "The Happiest Hour" on Jun. 1 at 4 p.m. CT on Youtube, Amazon Music's "Live Q+A" on Jun. 2 at 11 a.m. CT on Facebook, an interview with GRAMMY Museum's "Programs at Home" and a Facebook Live performance for American Songwriter "Behind The Mic" on Jun. 3 at 7 p.m. CT, as well as a Billboard Session on Facebook Live on Jun. 4 at 12 p.m. CT.Critics have already been quick to praise and highlight many songs on Moore's WILD WORLD, with Rolling Stone applauding "Red White Blue Jean American Dream" declaring "in a throaty rasp…[the song] takes on a lean, Gaslight Anthem punk-Americana sound," as Billboard shared "another highlight on the project is "Southpaw," a guitar heavy arena rocker celebrating the underdog," and Esquire spotlighted "Payin' Hard" as "the heftiest emotional wallop of his career." Moore co-wrote all but one of the tracks on WILD WORLD even self-producing the set, with help from David Garcia, Luke Dick and Blair Daly on respective tracks."I truly hope the fans are able to enjoy this body of work," shared Moore. "A lot of people put countless hours and heart into this project. Cheers to all the fans that have been with us every step of the way." Kip Moore has toured the world headlining his own shows, earning acclaim and a rabid fanbase as an all-in performer in each setting and most recently wrapping 40 sold-out headlining shows in The U.S, The U.K. and Canada. Praised by Noisey as "an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders" Moore has blazed his own trail. The current CMA "International Artist Achievement Award" nominee first splashed into the mainstream with the double-PLATINUM "Somethin' 'Bout a Truck" in 2012, then followed up with three more best selling No. Ones ("Hey Pretty Girl," "Beer Money" and "More Girls Like You"), a trio of ambitious, critically-praised albums and two gritty EPs that landed Moore on multiple " Best Of " lists.



