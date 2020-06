In April, Juice's mother, Carmela Wallace announced the establishment of the Live Free 999 Fund which will receive additional support via Grade A and Interscope Records.

For more information on the Live Free 999 Fund see HERE. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Juice WRLD and Trippie Redd released new track "Tell Me U Luv Me" produced by Nick Mira and OK Tanner of Internet Money. The track features an accompanying music video directed by Cole Bennett.In April, Juice's mother, Carmela Wallace announced the establishment of the Live Free 999 Fund which will receive additional support via Grade A and Interscope Records.For more information on the Live Free 999 Fund see HERE.