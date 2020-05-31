Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 31/05/2020

Cultus Black Releases Live In-Studio Music Video For Single "Witch Hunt"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cult-like metal band, Cultus Black is set to release their latest track, "Witch Hunt" today in the form of a live in-studio music video. Blackplate productions wanted to capture the raw intensity of Cultus Black and they felt this was the best way to do it. This is not a well-polished, plastic, auto-tuned sort of production. This thing is raw, intense and most of all... its real. Cult leader "L" was quoted as saying "This track is for anyone who has ever felt persecuted, anyone who has ever felt like a victim, anyone who was ever made to feel stupid or less than. This song is here to show the world that we don't give a fuck."

Cultus Black was set to begin touring with Hed PE on May 27th but this tour has been pushed back due to the Covid 19 virus. New dates have yet to be confirmed but will be scheduled as soon as possible. The band is also set to perform at Metal in the Mountains in West Virginia at a yet to be determined date.

Cultus Black is an aggressive hard-hitting project that identifies itself as a cult. Their music is heavy and unapologetic, yet it is often marked with mesmerizing melodies that could draw in even the most cynical listener. Cultus Black is also identified by their strange appearance. The frontman "L" stalks stages in ritualistic body paint as other cult members surround him in white masks meant to hide their identity. Cultus Black is set to release their debut album in late 2020. Recorded and produced by Producer James Paul Wisner (Underoath, Hands Like Houses, Paramore).

Cultus Black is:
L - Messenger
H - guitar
T- guitar
A- Drums
Z- Percussion
J- Bass






Most read news of the week
Faith & Scars Releases Creative, DIY Official Music Video For "Never The Same"
Rap Musician HeidiBe Drops New Music Video For Dedicated Social Media Fanbase - Popular Single 'Laughing At You' Hits 86,000 Total-Streams Milestone
Jacob Collier Makes Late-Night TV Debut On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Pushes The Limits Of At-Home Performance
Eagle Vision Announces Release Of "INXS - Live Baby Live"
Lady Gaga & Blackpink Releases 'Sour Candy'
Tank And The Bangas Debuts New Single 'For Andre' To Celebrate Andre 3000's Birthday
Technics Announces The SL-1210GAE Limited Edition Direct Drive Turntable To Commemorate Its 55th Anniversary
Rihanna's Demo Of Selena Gomez's 'Same Old Love' Leaked!
Waxahatchee Announces Full Album Livestream Series




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0229189 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0052406787872314 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how