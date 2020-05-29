Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
MP3 and More 29/05/2020

How To Party Like A Rockstar

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) No one knows how to party quite like rockstars. From Freddie Mercury to Led Zeppelin, these music legends knew how to throw a party and have an unforgettable night. If you want to have fun, be the life and soul of the party, and make loads of new friends, then here are some useful tips on how to party like a rockstar:

Plan a trip to Las Vegas

Nothing is quite as 'rockstar' as visiting Las Vegas and hitting the notorious Vegas strip. Las Vegas is the definitive party destination and has been visited by some of the most famous rock star legends and celebrities. Las Vegas is home to an endless variety of exciting activities, including luxurious casino resorts, multi-story nightclubs, and world-famous bar crawls. If you are planning a trip to Las Vegas, then be sure to book accommodation and transport early, particularly if you are planning on staying on the main strip. The city is extremely popular with partygoers, and the best hotels and events get booked up months in advance, so try to make your travel and party plans as early as possible. Remember that no Las Vegas trip would be complete without a trip to one of the city's iconic casino resorts. Many of the strip's famous casinos are open 24/7 and offer complimentary drinks and live entertainment. If you can't make it to a Las Vegas casino, then you can always try your luck at online gambling by playing canadian live dealer tables and other virtual casino games.



Throw an epic house party 

Throwing an epic house party is an affordable way to get all your friends together and claim your title as the top partyer of your group. To help you plan an unforgettable night, here is a 6-step guide to throwing the ultimate house party:

  1. Create a fun guest list of people who will get along and have a great time.
  2. Give your guests plenty of notice and plan your party on the weekend, so people are less likely to have work or other commitments.
  3. Set up a surround sound system and create an awesome playlist that will get people in the party mood and keep everyone dancing late.
  4. Provide plenty of booze. You can ask guests to bring their favorite drink along to keep costs low and ensure that everyone has something they like.
  5. Arrange activities to keep guests entertained, such as cocktail making or drinking games.
  6. Chat to all your guests, dance, have fun, and leave cleaning up to the morning!

Fight the dreaded hangover

No one can avoid the dreaded hangover that comes after a night of heavy partying. Sadly, there is no magic cure for hangovers, but there are plenty of hacks to improve the symptoms. Firstly, make sure you remember to drink lots of water as the main handover symptoms, i.e. headaches, dizziness, and nausea are caused by dehydration. You should also try to replenish lost vitamins and minerals by eating plenty of nutritious foods. According to thrillist.com, some of the best hangover fighting foods include avocado, eggs, bananas, and coconut. Follow this advice, and you should be ready to party again in no time!






