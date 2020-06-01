Rising Collaborative Production Duo Re.decay Shares 'Ghost'!





Both Ross and Bender are currently based in Berlin. While Bender was raised there, Ross hails from New York. Re.decay cite formative years spent in New York and Berlin as hugely influential in their creative development. Participating in such vast and diverse artistic communities was invaluable in expanding their perspectives and honing their crafts. The two bring a wide range of musical knowledge to the table. Ross' mother is a former Opera singer and he cut his teeth as a guitarist in Bapist churches in Boston. Bender, on the other hand, studied Film-Music Composition at Jazz&Pop ArtEZ, learned multiple Instruments including Violin, Piano, Guitar and Drums, and spent years independently studying music production and engineering.



Re.decay combine multiple genres and influences into a coherent and bold new production style. As producers, they have a deep respect for those who have come before them and note the direct influence of J Dilla, Apollo Brown, Prefuse 73, Madlib, DJ Premier and Pete Rock. Their musical vocabulary, however, traverses far and wide and they also consider Jimi Hendrix, A-Wa, The Staples Singers,



Speaking with a deep personal connection, Brian Ennals explores past hardships and the 'Ghost'(s) that still haunt him. Using humour to alleviate the serious topics that are tackled in the song, Brian Ennals shares small aspects of his own life with measured syncopation. Re.decay pair the vocals with a rhythmic bass line that forms the backbone of the single, the occasional electronic deviation being subtle enough to enhance the single while keeping the lyrics as the main focus.



In describing 'Ghost', Re.decay tell us, 'This track is a sonic crossover between the golden age of hip hop and the lyrical and production aesthetic of 2020. Working with Brian Ennals has been a creative joy for us. Owen has done a lot of work with artists from Baltimore over the years and Brian is one of the most talented and creative. His wordplay and delivery are truly unique and we're confident the world will see a lot more from him in the near future.'



Brian Ennals further elaborates on the single, "My only goal when I wrote these particular verses was to sound like



Down Long Enough Tracklist:

1. Down Long Enough (Radio Edit)

2. Sun In The Morning (feat. ADH, Mawcom X, Sedric Perry)

3.

4. Harper (feat. K. Marie Kim)

5. Hasselhoff (feat. Brian Ennals)

6. Olanante (feat. ADH, Sedric Perry)

