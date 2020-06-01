Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 01/06/2020

Indiana Jones, Terminator & More Star In Russian Indie Band, Apache Rose's Video For New Single 'Blind Spot'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Somewhat ironically combining sounds from the British Invasion of the Sixties and the Alternative guitar bands of the Nineties, Apache Rose are the Russian musical offensive we can all be joyful about! Built around the Muscovite engine of Ilya Novokhatskiy, Apache Rose is far from Russian interference, with the earworms of The Beatles and the raw swagger of The Strokes. Apache Rose's latest single is Blind Spot, a 'tribute' to reckless taxi drivers worldwide and with an overarching theme of being careful not to put yourself in situations you can't control.

Though based in Moscow, Russia, Apache Rose have already proved that their audience is truly global, with radio play and articles showing no lingering signs of Cold War tensions and over 10,000 Facebook followers and over a quarter of a million YouTube views of their last single showing huge love from US and UK indie rock fans. Initially starting to write songs and develop as a guitarist and singer back in 2012, Ilya has now assembled a cast of likeminded musicians to support him on his quest to bring Russian indie rock music to the world stage. Packed with energy and a knowing sense of humour, Apache Rose capture the inventive magnificence of the 90s Alternative music scene and the urgency and fury of today.

Apache Rose have been recording in a studio in the basement of the historic Central Telegraph building, 100 metres from The Kremlin, surely the most appropriate base for a Russian guitar attack of epic proportions?! Blind Spot precedes an EP planned for Summer 2020.

