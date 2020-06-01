Bethel Music's Highly Anticipated "Revival's In The Air" Is Now Available

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
"Revival's In The Air," the highly anticipated 15th live recording from GRAMMY®-nominated, Dove Award-winning worship collective Bethel Music, is now available. Continuing a legacy of Spirit-led releases that have shaped the signature sound of Bethel Music
and engaged the global Church in corporate worship for more than a decade, May 29's "Revival's In The Air" draws its thematic inspiration from the prophetic title-cut.
Teeming with expectation, "Revival's In The Air" is an invigorating call to renewal penned by Bethel Music's Jonathan David
and Melissa Helser, along with their son, Cadence. The song debuted on streaming platforms May 28, the last of eight selections which have released since February, strategically building a complete vision for the 17-track recording.
"Something is rattling in the depth of the Body of Christ right now; I don't want to be asleep—I want to be awake for it," says Melissa Helser of the title-cut. "We've just been chasing this song, really fueled by the fervor of this house. Lord, we want revival. We want it to look like prodigals coming home. We want it to look like the sick healed, broken hearts made whole, and we're full of expectancy, God."
Executive produced by Bethel Music
co-founder Brian Johnson and CEO Joel Taylor, with assistant producers David
Whitworth, John-Paul Gentile and Matthew Ogden, "Revival's In The Air" showcases Bethel Music's renowned cadre of songwriters and worship leaders, including Brian and Jenn Johnson, Cory Asbury, Jonathan David
and Melissa Helser, Josh Baldwin, Kristene DiMarco, Paul and Hannah
McClure, Brandon
Lake, Bethany Wohrle and Dante
Bowe. Additionally, the project features songwriting contributions from such leading names as Matt Redman, Phil Wickham, Leslie
Jordan (All Sons & Daughters), Ben Fielding (Hillsong Worship), Rita Springer and Ethan Hulse, among others.
"From start to finish, there's not a weak moment on the record," Hallels.com says of the project. "'Revival's in the Air' is easily Bethel Music's best record to date. …for those who are stymied in the mirage of despair, these songs bring clarity to the greatness and joy of God."
Kicking-off the album's multi-faceted launch campaign with February's powerful debut single "God of Revival," featuring Brian and Jenn Johnson, Bethel Music
has also bowed Cory Asbury's "Egypt," a celebration of God's faithfulness; the Brandon
Lake-led "We Praise You," speaking peace in the midst of panic and uncertainty; and "Champion," featuring singer/songwriter and worship leader Dante
Bowe, one of the newest members of the Bethel Music
team. Four more selections—including "Revival's In The Air"— debuted earlier this week, ahead of the collection's full release.
About Bethel Music
Bethel Music
is an 11-time Dove Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated Christian worship ministry formed as an extension of Bethel Church in Redding, California. Beginning in 2001, Bethel Music
has grown from a local church music ministry to a global outreach comprising a collective of songwriters, artists and musicians. In 2019, Billboard named Bethel Music
among the top record labels in Christian music.
To date Bethel Music
has released 15 corporate worship albums, seven of which reached Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart, each carrying a unique expression of worship to inspire and unite the global church. Along with the label's 11 Dove Awards, "This is Amazing Grace" was named ASCAP's Christian Music
Song of the Year in 2015, with Cory Asbury's "Reckless Love" earning the same honor in 2019. "Reckless Love" was also nominated for a 2019 GRAMMY® Award and was Billboard's fourth most popular Christian song of the decade.
In addition to touring and ministering globally, Bethel Music
hosts the annual Heaven
Come Conference; a one-week Bethel Music
Worship Conference held on the campus of Bethel Church; and songwriting retreats in a personal setting with experienced writers. WorshipU, Bethel Music's online school of worship, offers ongoing teaching and training programs at worshipu.com.