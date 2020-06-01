HELM Launches Groundbreaking Portable Headphone Amplifier





Small enough to fit into the palm of your hand, the HELM DB12 AAAMP plugs seamlessly into any mobile device (Android, iOS, MacOs or PC supported) to deliver studio grade analog amplification from your mobile device to any pair of 3.5mm headphones. Powered by THX AAA technology, the HELM DB12 AAAMP provides +12 dB of zero distortion volume gain, improved stereo imaging and clarity, plus an optional user-controlled +6 dB bass boost. With over six hours of mobile play time, the HELM DB12 AAAMP transforms your mobile device into the ultimate portable hi-fi audio solution. As a seal of its superior audio design and output, it has also achieved THX Certification, meeting the highest industry standards for its exceptional sound quality and performance.



"Working together with our partner in audio innovation, THX, we have infused the HELM DNA with some of the latest and greatest audio technologies on the market to create a world-class mobile headphone amplifier," said Eric Johnson, CEO of HELM Audio.



To learn more visit Helmaudio.com or join follow HELM Audio on Facebook. For a review unit email HELM.



About HELM

HELM Audio™ Ltd. is a British-American Audio Innovation company whose products are leading the way in delivering studio-level audio quality to our mobile world.



About THX

Founded by legendary filmmaker New York, NY (Top40 Charts / HELM Audio) HELM Audio™ Ltd., today announces the exclusive launch on Drop of the THX® Certified HELM DB12 AAAMP, a Mobile Headphone Amplifier powered by THX AAA™ Amplifier Technology. The HELM DB12 AAAMP was recently the recipient of a CES 2020 Innovation Honoree Award. HELM Audio has partnered with Drop, an e-commerce community of product and audiophile enthusiasts, to offer a limited quantity of their groundbreaking product in a 25%-off launch promotion. The HELM DB12 AAAMP ($199.99 MSRP) is now available on Drop for $149.Small enough to fit into the palm of your hand, the HELM DB12 AAAMP plugs seamlessly into any mobile device (Android, iOS, MacOs or PC supported) to deliver studio grade analog amplification from your mobile device to any pair of 3.5mm headphones. Powered by THX AAA technology, the HELM DB12 AAAMP provides +12 dB of zero distortion volume gain, improved stereo imaging and clarity, plus an optional user-controlled +6 dB bass boost. With over six hours of mobile play time, the HELM DB12 AAAMP transforms your mobile device into the ultimate portable hi-fi audio solution. As a seal of its superior audio design and output, it has also achieved THX Certification, meeting the highest industry standards for its exceptional sound quality and performance."Working together with our partner in audio innovation, THX, we have infused the HELM DNA with some of the latest and greatest audio technologies on the market to create a world-class mobile headphone amplifier," said Eric Johnson, CEO of HELM Audio.To learn more visit Helmaudio.com or join follow HELM Audio on Facebook. For a review unit email HELM.About HELMHELM Audio™ Ltd. is a British-American Audio Innovation company whose products are leading the way in delivering studio-level audio quality to our mobile world.About THXFounded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. is committed to delivering high quality entertainment experiences to audiences everywhere, using the highest possible quality standards, specifications and technologies. For more information, visit: https://www.thx.com. Get social with us and stay up-to-date with all things #THXLtd: Twitter @THX; Instagram @THXLtd; LinkedIn "THX Ltd"; Facebook "THX Ltd."



