Fourteen Year Old Pop Singer Ameerah Jay Is Taking The World By Storm With New Hit Single Survivor!!!

Instagram : New York, NY (Top40 Charts / PRETTY LITTLE THINGS MEDIA) Ameerah Jay, represented by PRETTY LITTLE THINGS MEDIA, is set to release the first single of her debut album titled "ALREADY 14" with the hit new single " Survivor ". Ameerah is a young talented girl with a pure heart and a loving soul. Ameerah inherited her love for music from her father and her mother. Ameerah Jay forged her own unique identity in singing. Ameerah's voice can be compared to Songstress such as Adele and Amy Winehouse who both have distinct incomparable voices. However Ameerah Jay comes with her unique soulful sound pipes and an original style that once you listen to her, you will realize that she has the ability to inspire the whole world with her talent. Ameerah Jay was born in September 2005 in Switzerland. Her father is a Suiss-Moroccan and mother is Romanian. Giving her the best of both worlds.Being a daughter of performing artists, Ameerah landed into music since she was a newborn. She grew up taking part in studio sessions, live shows, rehearsals, or brainstorming meetings about music launching strategies. While she was having lots of fun being around singers, dancers, make-up artists, and creative stylists, she was also taught and disciplined to be professional, and a hard working artist.She started singing when she was only 5 years old, but her love for the stage happened when she performed for the first time at the age of 10, on a show organized by her ART's school, and finished her performance with the whole crowd giving her a standing ovation. It was the first biggest achievement for her.Ready to go, her debut visual album suggestively entitled "Already 14", wove between hard-hitting songs touching on actual social situations and more personal narrative ones. The first common exclamatory reaction to her music is "What?!! No way this girl is just 14 years old!"The mind-blowing power of her voice complimented so well by her emotions and the soul she exhibits through. Each single word of her new song will move you to tears.Each of her album's songs are written and composed by her father, Elam Jay.Facebook : https://web.facebook.com/Ameerah-Jay-100526581603027/Instagram : Ameerah Jay - singer (@ameerahjay)



