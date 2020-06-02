Amine Releases New Single "Riri"





"Welcome back" -RAP RADAR New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multiplatinum hip-hop multi-hyphenate Aminé shares a new single entitled "Riri" showcasing his own verses and vocals alongside a closing skit with writer/comedian Jak Knight from ABC's Black-ish fame; ahead of forthcoming official music visual arriving on Monday, self-directed in quarantine. The Portland-based rapper, artist, director, culture shaker and innovative ingenue brings dynamics and depth to "Riri," which heralds the arrival of his anxiously awaited sophomore project.Earlier this year, Aminé continued on his promise to change perceptions and defy expectations with "Shimmy" paying homage to his past, while declaring 2020 as his. Accompanied by a co-directed music video love letter to Portland, the song garnered 20 Million streams globally and the gamut of fanfare. In addition to looks from Rolling Stone, Complex, and more, HYPEBEAST claimed, "The song is doused in a scratchy '90s-inspired beat, laced with sampled bits from O.D.B., soulful vocal harmonies, trickling sitar notes and crisp drum loops reminiscent of the raw and bare sounds that dominated much of hip-hop in the Golden Age."Continuing to expand his influence, 5x platinum certified artist [for mega-smash " Caroline "] recently appeared on HBO's Insecure this month.Artists who move culture forward create their own. Aminé's debut LP, Good For You via Republic Records/Universal Music did just that for Portland's music scene, hip-hop and the culture at large — buoyed by his 5x platinum RIAA certified breakout smash "Caroline," "REDMERCEDES" and "Wedding Crashers" [feat. Offset]. The album which displayed mosaic influence from his parents' Ethiopian heritage to trailblazers like Kanye West and André 3000, made an instantly indelible impact — scoring a RIAA gold certification, millions of singles streams, Spotify #1s, and 21 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs Chart, peaking at #11. Aminé further solidified himself as a force of nature between explosive festival sets (Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza) and show-stopping late nights (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers). Maintaining this momentum, while owning his subdued profile and preference for an AirBNB wilderness cabin over a posh studio for recording, Aminé released his self-described 2018 EP/LP/MIXTAPE/ALBUM ONEPOINTFIVE.Media praise for "Shimmy":"Aminé Really Loves Portland" - ROLLING STONE"Aminé is jumping into 2020 with a strong statement…" -SPIN"Aminé is putting on for his home town of Portland, Oregon in the music video for "Shimmy,"…. taking the viewer through different sights... through the eyes of someone who's very famous." -THE FADER"In the visual… we see the Portland rapper whipping around with his boys, scaling a mountain, and driving a boat, as he praises the past while looking to the future." -COMPLEX"Aminé is also here to remind us that he's back like he's never left." -HIGH SNOBIETY"...Aminé makes his official return with the new track "Shimmy," which takes from Ol' Dirty Bastard's classic cut "Shimmy Shimmy Ya" and sees Aminé flexing his lyrical prowess over production from Pasqué, Maneesh, Vinylz and Boi-1da." -REVOLT"...an engaging canvas for Aminé's playful shit talk like "I'm bigger than Texas, me and God text message" and "You thought you made an anthem but you just sang, you a Fergie." -STEREOGUM"The rapper assures us that 2020 is his year and if "Shimmy" is any indication it will be." -ESSENCE"Aminé Flips An Ol' Dirty Bastard Classic On "Shimmy"" -GENIUS"Portland rapper Aminé has been making fun melodic rap for a few years now and his new single "Shimmy" proves he's still got something to say." -BROOKLYN VEGAN"Aminé Returns With New Soulful '90s-Inspired Track "Shimmy"... doused in a scratchy '90s-inspired beat laced with sampled bits from O.D.B. soulful vocal harmonies trickling sitar notes and crisp drum loops reminiscent of the raw and bare sounds that dominated much of hip-hop in the Golden Age." -HYPEBEAST"This is the Aminé we wanted and needed to start off the year." -HOT NEW HIP HOP""Shimmy" features a hard-hitting, '90s-esque beat with a winking nod to Ol Dirty Bastard's "Shimmy Shimmy Ya" and boastful, swaggering bars from Aminé." -UPROXX"Welcome back" -RAP RADAR



