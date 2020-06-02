DaniLeigh Drops New Single "Dominican Mami"





"DaniLeigh is one of the most forward-thinking artists in the game." - Highsnobiety New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DaniLeigh - the sultry, street-savvy R&B/hip-hop starlet who has amassed over 2 billion combined global streams and continues to light up the internet with viral moments - releases her new single "Dominican Mami" featuring Fivio Foreign today via Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music. "Dominican Mami" is the latest single from Dani's upcoming album and follows up the hit collab "Levi High" featuring Da Baby which has garnered over 30 million streams and over 10 million YouTube views. The video for "Dominican Mami," shot on location in the Dominican Republic, is set to debut on June 5th.DaniLeigh's intoxicating blend of R&B hooks, trap-ready beats, and city girl style have driven this rising star to over 2 BILLION global streams and counting. On the strength of her certified gold breakthrough single "Lil Bebe," its Lil Baby remix, and the certified platinum, BET Soul Train Award-nominated "Easy (Remix)" with Chris Brown, Dani is making all the right moves to vault to the next level, and proving she can hang with some of hip-hops most vital talent. This spring, DaniLeigh returned with yet another all-star collaboration - this time with DaBaby on "Levi High" - which has proven to be Dani's most reactive record yet.Dani's social power - born from her explosive, viral #InMyFeelings dance challenge video - is a proven commodity, and she recently reached the milestone of over ONE MILLION YouTube subscribers. Hot brands like Levi's, Puma, Savage x Fenty, Foot Locker and more have come to the table to embrace this rising star, with social activations, photo shoots and sponsored shows.Now, as DaniLeigh prepares to release her highly-anticipated new album, the release of "Dominican Mami" sets the stage for a massive 2020. Stay Tuned..."DaniLeigh Wants to Get You Out of Your Feelings and Onto the Dance Floor." - Complex"This is a fly girl who knows without a doubt that she's fly, but doesn't care if you agree." - Refinery29"She's got the laid-back cool of an It Girl and the swagger of a rap star on stage, and her dance moves please crowds." - Harpers Bazaar"DaniLeigh represents a generation of talent who's successfully harnessed the power, breadth and access that the Internet can offer." - FLAUNT"Between Dani's gift for lilting, swaggering raps and catchy, hypnotic hooks, The Plan is exactly the sort of project that becomes easy to revisit and repeat over and over." - UPROXX"DaniLeigh is one of the most forward-thinking artists in the game." - Highsnobiety



