We join others all over the world in outrage over the violent killing of George
Floyd and in condemnation of prejudice and violence. We stand in solidarity with those who refuse to be silent in this moment of crisis.
On Tuesday, June 2, Warner Music
Group, including Nonesuch Records, is observing Black
Out Tuesday, a day to process this tragedy and focus on accountability and change. As part of the ongoing fight for change, Warner Music
Group is contributing to Black
Lives Matter and others doing crucial work to combat racial injustice.
Here are some ways to get involved:
* Sign the Justice
for George
Floyd petition.
* Donate to the official George
Floyd Memorial Fund.
* Donate to organizations like Black
Lives Matter, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, ACLU Racial Justice
Program, and The Bail Project.
* Register to vote at HeadCount.org.