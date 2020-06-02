Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Music Industry 02/06/2020

Black Out Tuesday

Black Out Tuesday

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) We join others all over the world in outrage over the violent killing of George Floyd and in condemnation of prejudice and violence. We stand in solidarity with those who refuse to be silent in this moment of crisis.
On Tuesday, June 2, Warner Music Group, including Nonesuch Records, is observing Black Out Tuesday, a day to process this tragedy and focus on accountability and change. As part of the ongoing fight for change, Warner Music Group is contributing to Black Lives Matter and others doing crucial work to combat racial injustice.

Here are some ways to get involved:

* Sign the Justice for George Floyd petition.

* Donate to the official George Floyd Memorial Fund.

* Donate to organizations like Black Lives Matter, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, ACLU Racial Justice Program, and The Bail Project.

* Register to vote at HeadCount.org.






Most read news of the week
Faith & Scars Releases Creative, DIY Official Music Video For "Never The Same"
Rap Musician HeidiBe Drops New Music Video For Dedicated Social Media Fanbase - Popular Single 'Laughing At You' Hits 86,000 Total-Streams Milestone
Jacob Collier Makes Late-Night TV Debut On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Pushes The Limits Of At-Home Performance
Technics Announces The SL-1210GAE Limited Edition Direct Drive Turntable To Commemorate Its 55th Anniversary
Lady Gaga & Blackpink Releases 'Sour Candy'
Dazzling New Release In Unique Collaboration Between Disney Music Group & Decca, Disney Goes Classical
Rihanna's Demo Of Selena Gomez's 'Same Old Love' Leaked!
The Snowbunny Empire Releases Newest Music Video To Pair With Latest Rap Single: 'Healthy To Smile'
James Blunt With Jason Mraz Australia & New Zealand Tour Cancelled




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0267310 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0026390552520752 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how