News
Music Industry 02/06/2020

Top40-Charts.com Is Closed In Observance Of #BlackOutTuesday

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Black lives matter.
We will stand against injustice.
We will stand against silence.
We will stand against opression.
We stand against racism.
We stand for inclusion.
We will stand with the Black community.

We strive for diversity and champion equality of opportunity for all. We stand with our fellow artists, creatives, audiences and our communities. #BlackOutTuesday

Top40-Charts.com is closed for business Tuesday, June 2, as the music industry observes #BlackoutTuesday in solidarity with the Black community and all those standing against hatred and racial injustice.

Today is a day to reflect, listen and act as we add our collective voices to the chorus calling for greater accountability and change.






