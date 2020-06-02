Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Movies 02/06/2020

"Juice: How Electricity Explains The World" Launches On iTunes

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Juice: How Electricity Explains the World launches June 2 on iTunes
Electricity is hard-wired into three of today's thorniest challenges: assuring women's rights, reducing poverty and fighting climate change.

Renowned author and journalist, Robert Bryce, and producer/director Tyson Culver today announced the release of their new documentary, Juice: How Electricity Explains the World. The film is available for purchase beginning today on iTunes. It is also available on Blu-ray as well as on streaming services including Amazon, YouTube, Vimeo, and Vudu.

The 80-minute film explains who has electricity and who doesn't, and the extreme measures people are willing to take in order to get the juice they need. The filmmakers traveled 60,000 miles and interviewed more than 50 people. They found that electricity is hard-wired into three of today's thorniest challenges: assuring women's rights, reducing poverty and fighting climate change. The message of the film is simple. Darkness kills human potential. Electricity nourishes it.
"Electricity is the world's most important form of energy," says Bryce. "I'm proud of Juice because it makes that point by telling human stories about electricity."

Adds Culver, "Anyone talking about climate change who doesn't mention energy poverty is just kicking the can down the road for the next generation. Electricity matters, particularly to women and girls."
"The script is a zinger and Culver's direction is modern-day magic, ratcheting up the pace, pleasing the eye and ear, and providing a rock-firm narrative grip." -Andres Kabel, Read Listen Watch
"Thought provoking. There is no easy answer or quick fix approach to this film. It is about broadening our concepts and realizing our interconnectedness over this issue. A great source for starting important conversations. This film is a must see for everyone." -Fixchatter
Juice: How Electricity Explains the World is distributed by Gravitas Ventures. To download press assets click here. For more information about the film go to https://www.juicethemovie.com.

Robert has been writing - and talking - about energy for more than three decades. Bryce, based in Austin, Texas, is the author of six books on energy and innovation that have covered everything from Enron's bankruptcy and the digitization of drilling rigs to nuclear energy and the future of batteries. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications, ranging from the Wall Street Journal to USA Today, and Atlantic Monthly to the New York Times. He has also appeared on a myriad of TV and radio shows ranging from Fox News to Al Jazeera. For more, see: https://www.robertbryce.com.

Tyson is the co-founder of C2C Media, an Austin-based video production company. For the past 20 years, he has produced commercials and branded content for numerous national and international brands, including Whole Foods Market, Sonic Drive-In and The Home Depot. Tyson has been awarded 18 Pollie and Telly Awards, honoring the best political and advertising spots in film and television. For more on Tyson and C2C, see: https://www.c2cmedia.tv.






