Christian Hip-Hop Recording Artist Rhyan Lamarr Releases Powerful Visuals For New Single, "Fight Another Day" Lifted From His Debut Album, Rhyan Lamarr's: "aPERFECTmess (Volume 1)"





"FIGHT ANOTHER DAY" is lifted from Rhyan's recently released debut album, "Red Guerrilla Entertainment Presents- Rhyan LaMarr's: aPERFECTmess (Volume1)". The inspirational album is available now via all streaming and download platforms, via the Empire/RMG Amplify label imprint.



The "this-is-our-reality-in-your-face", "FIGHT ANOTHER DAY" music video was directed and conceptualized by Rhyan LaMarr. "Inspired by 1994's



"Ephesians 6:11 justifies that we are charged to fight daily.



We are commanded to put on our armor and FIGHT ANOTHER DAY against the wiles of the enemy that seeks to oppress. We are more than conquerors and we either STAND UP or lay down and be oppressed."



LaMarr adds, "We wanted to show what it looked like to use your gifts for something meaningful. To lift our voices and use our platforms to be an influencer of influencers to ignite positive change. To describe the injustices all while pushing to create an alarm to the people to stand. To be the change we wanted to see."



The



A true renaissance man. That's what Rhyan LaMarr proves with the release of his debut musical project, aPERFECTmess. The Chicago-based artist taps into his first love of music to tell his life story through 20 tracks bringing together a list of who's who in the industry. A cross between DJ Khaled-esque curation and



Lead single "Stayed Down" enlists 1K Phew, Social Club Misfits, Jack Red, Mico Wave and Chi-Town legend



"It took me my whole life to make one album, but this album is my whole life," he shares of aPERFECTmess.



Canal Street the film was released in 2019 and was LaMarr's big break as a producer/director/screenwriter that gave him confidence to continue pursuing his artistry. It allowed him to travel across the country to share his story and build his own entertainment production company Red Guerilla Entertainment with fellow business partner Bishop Eric D. Garnes. After doing projects with late comedian Bernie Mac, Grammy-winning musician



LaMarr isn't reinventing the wheel by combining his love of music and film. He's following in the footsteps of Kanye West, Pharrell,

Instagram - @RhyanLamarr

Facebook - @RhyanLamarr

Twitter - @LamarrRhyan

Tick Tock-@RhyanLamarr83

aPERFECTmess (Volume 1) - Album

Website- https://rgpentertainment.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "FIGHT ANOTHER DAY" was written and produced by Rhyan LaMarr, Jack Red & Mod G. The (in-real-time) music video features Rhyan LaMarr, Gospel great Shirley Murdock, Emmy-award nominated and social media standout Destorm Power, Fox Network's Empire's' Ta'Rhonda Jones, Chicago Crooner Jack Red, Latin music star Angie Rose, The River Duram Choir and North Carolina native Mod G."FIGHT ANOTHER DAY" is lifted from Rhyan's recently released debut album, "Red Guerrilla Entertainment Presents- Rhyan LaMarr's: aPERFECTmess (Volume1)". The inspirational album is available now via all streaming and download platforms, via the Empire/RMG Amplify label imprint.The "this-is-our-reality-in-your-face", "FIGHT ANOTHER DAY" music video was directed and conceptualized by Rhyan LaMarr. "Inspired by 1994's Black Men United, "U Will Know" anthem and Quincy Jones's "We Are the World", and living in today's society, I wanted to create a 2020 version of that same energy and message," mentions Rhyan. "We wanted to come together as one and from all different walks of the spectrum, cultures and genres to create a song to uplift the people and show a great representation of what unity exemplified on screen looked and felt like. The goal was to inspire and encourage visually to prayerfully motivate the world to live better and do better," he adds."Ephesians 6:11 justifies that we are charged to fight daily.We are commanded to put on our armor and FIGHT ANOTHER DAY against the wiles of the enemy that seeks to oppress. We are more than conquerors and we either STAND UP or lay down and be oppressed."LaMarr adds, "We wanted to show what it looked like to use your gifts for something meaningful. To lift our voices and use our platforms to be an influencer of influencers to ignite positive change. To describe the injustices all while pushing to create an alarm to the people to stand. To be the change we wanted to see."The Chicago native, recently released his debut musical project, "Red Guerrilla Entertainment Presents- Rhyan LaMarr's: aPERFECTmess (Volume1)". The thought-provoking album features appearances by Charlamagne the God, Sway,, Jonathan Mcreynolds, Twista, Social Club Misfits, Don Benjamin, Canon, 1K Phew, Destorm Power, Da Brat Shirley Murdock, Ta'Rhonda Jones and more.A true renaissance man. That's what Rhyan LaMarr proves with the release of his debut musical project, aPERFECTmess. The Chicago-based artist taps into his first love of music to tell his life story through 20 tracks bringing together a list of who's who in the industry. A cross between DJ Khaled-esque curation and Quincy Jones-like craftsmanship, the album unites voices from across genres and regions, including skits from radio personalities Sway and Charlamagne Tha God to tell LaMarr's story of hope and perseverance. aPERFECTmess holds dual meaning to describe the mashup nature of the music and LaMarr's personal journey enduring homelessness on his way toward establishing himself as a reputable filmmaker.Lead single "Stayed Down" enlists 1K Phew, Social Club Misfits, Jack Red, Mico Wave and Chi-Town legend Twista for an epic posse cut. "The Remedy" brings listeners a reflective note with Jonathan Mcreynolds and Jack Red as LaMarr expresses gratitude for the light he found when he was at his darkest point."It took me my whole life to make one album, but this album is my whole life," he shares of aPERFECTmess.Canal Street the film was released in 2019 and was LaMarr's big break as a producer/director/screenwriter that gave him confidence to continue pursuing his artistry. It allowed him to travel across the country to share his story and build his own entertainment production company Red Guerilla Entertainment with fellow business partner Bishop Eric D. Garnes. After doing projects with late comedian Bernie Mac, Grammy-winning musician Common and Academy Award-winner George Clooney. He's come a long way from having nothing but a pen and notepad.LaMarr isn't reinventing the wheel by combining his love of music and film. He's following in the footsteps of Kanye West, Pharrell, John Legend and 50 Cent by taking ownership of his craft and putting in his own spin of positivity.Instagram - @RhyanLamarrFacebook - @RhyanLamarrTwitter - @LamarrRhyanTick Tock-@RhyanLamarr83aPERFECTmess (Volume 1) - AlbumWebsite- https://rgpentertainment.com/



