Intercept Music Partners With Sounds Of Havana To Enter The Latin Market

Sanwire Corporation (OTC: SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Intercept Music, Inc. ("Intercept"), wholly owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, ("Sanwire" or "the Company") (OTC: SNWR) has partnered with Sounds of Havana ("Sounds of Havana"), an array of Cuban music and makes a strong entry into the Latin market.With a catalog of over 8,000 Cuban music songs, Intercept and Sounds of Havana will release the entire catalog for streaming and download for the first time, and will be available worldwide. Previously these songs were only available on compact disc (CD) or cassette. Intercept will handle all aspects of this catalog through its Intercept Plus program and allow monetization of this catalog like never before.Currently Latin music accounts for nearly 10% of all music sales in the U.S. and is growing at a rate in excess of 25% per year. In 2019 the growth in Latin music outpaced the overall growth in the music market. (https://www.rollingstone.com/pro/news/latin-music-is-growing-faster-than-overall-u-s-music-market-992341/). The Latin market is one of the most underserved genres of music and provides a great growth opportunity for Intercept."This collection of 8,000 Cuban music songs have never been released for streaming and download and offer a once-in-a-lifetime chance to share this outstanding quality library of music," said Tod Turner, President of Intercept Music. "Sounds of Havana has joined our Intercept PLUS program, which means we're partnering with them for full monetization of this catalog through global distribution, marketing through social media and digital advertising, physical placement in stores, online merchandising, and ad revenue from YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. These opportunities don't come along very often."AboutIntercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company dedicated to helping independent artists effectively distribute, market, and monetize their music. Sold through a Software as a Service (Saas) model, Intercept's online platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of marketing, promotion, and distribution to hundreds of stores worldwide and every major streaming service, including Apple Music, Google Music, Pandora and Spotify. Intercept's options include full-service, concierge-style support and even one-on-one coaching from award-winning music industry professionals. Intercept focuses exclusively on the independent music market, which is estimated at 12 million artists, and is the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com.Sanwire Corporation (OTC: SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.



