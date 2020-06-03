Rhyan LaMarr Releases Visuals For New Single 'Fight Another Day'





"FIGHT ANOTHER DAY" is lifted from Rhyan's recently released debut album, "Red Guerrilla Entertainment Presents- Rhyan LaMarr's: aPERFECTmess (Volume1)". The inspirational album is available now via all streaming and download platforms, via the Empire/RMG Amplify label imprint.



The "this-is-our-reality-in-your-face", "FIGHT ANOTHER DAY" music video was directed and conceptualized by Rhyan LaMarr. "Inspired by 1994's Black Men United, "U Will Know" anthem and Quincy Jones's "We Are the World", and living in today's society, I wanted to create a 2020 version of that same energy and message," mentions Rhyan. "We wanted to come together as one and from all different walks of the spectrum, cultures and genres to create a song to uplift the people and show a great representation of what unity exemplified on screen looked and felt like. The goal was to inspire and encourage visually to prayerfully motivate the world to live better and do better," he adds.




