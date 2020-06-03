T. Graham Brown Partners With Time Lifefor Digital Re-Issue Of Four Classic Albums

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Chart-topping country music star T. Graham Brown joins forces with Time Life to reissue four of his albums in digital format on June 5 and to release an all-new album this fall. From a Stronger Place, The Next Right Thing, Christmas with T. Graham Brown and his GRAMMY-nominated album Forever Changed (featuring Leon Russell, The Oak Ridge Boys, Steve Cropper, Jimmy Fortune and more) will all be available on major digital and streaming platforms via Time Life. Additional information on his forthcoming album will be announced in the coming weeks.
T. Graham Brown has recorded over 15 studio albums that have delivered more than 28 singles on the Billboard and Gospel charts. Six of these singles reached Number One and eight more reached the Top Ten. Brown's voice is also recognized from his singing in advertising campaigns for McDonald's, Disneyland, Almond Joy, Coca Cola, Dodge Truck, Ford, Dr. Pepper, Mountain Dew, Hardee's and many others including the wildly popular Taco Bell "Run For The Border" television spots.
"I'm really looking forward to working side by side with such an iconic American brand as Time Life," said Brown. "They know how to deliver music to fans and we're going to do great things together."
"We've worked with T. Graham Brown for the past several years as a featured artist on our StarVista LIVE Country Music
Cruise, and we approached him with the idea of building our working relationship into multiple dimensions," added Mike Jason, Time Life Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Marketing & Live Entertainment. "His talent, body of work and vision are a perfect fit for Time Life."
Time Life will provide worldwide distribution, promotion and sales support, working closely with Brown's team to launch sustained online and terrestrial publicity and promotional campaigns.
TRACK LISTINGS
From a Stronger Place
Respect Yourself
Reflections off the Water
Praise Him
Carry the Weight
Somebody's Coming
From a Stronger Place
Stand Up For Love
Wine Into Water
Welcome Sailor
Forever Changed
He'll Take Care of You
From a Stronger Place
Soul Talk
Forever Changed
Shadow of a Doubt
Power of Love
Out of the Rain
People Get Ready
Pillow of Mercy
Midnight Rainbow
Which Way to Pray
How Do You Know
Wine Into Water
The Next Right Thing
Tennessee Hideaway
Bag of Bones
The Next Right Thing
Tools for the Soul
Which Way to Pray
Still Not Out of the Woods
Middle Age Crazy
As If You Didn't Know
Monkey
Use the Blues
My Old Friend the Blues
If I Had the Power
Wine into Water
Christmas with T. Graham Brown
Have Yourself A Merry Little
Christmas
Here Comes Santa
Claus
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
Silver
Bells
Run Run Rudolph
Jingle Bell Rock
White Christmas
Santa
Claus is Coming in A UFO
Away In A Manger
Mary Had A Little
Lamb
Time Life offers artists and brands unparalleled opportunities to connect with their fans. As a longtime leader in multi-platform marketing, the company uses direct-to-consumer channels that reach nearly 90 million people each year. It also offers cross-pollination with its other divisions, including its award-winning direct response television division, a robust retail label, its StarVista LIVE experiential music-themed cruises and an extensive array of broadcast alliances.