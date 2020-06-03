Drake & The Weeknd Help George Floyd Protesters



A series of posts revealed that The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Drake is donating to relief efforts that will aid those who have been arrested while protesting the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn. last week.The 33-year-old rap superstar shared a receipt for his $100,000 donation to the charity in his Instagram Stories after the songwriter Mustafa the Poet urged him to exceed his own contribution.The donation came as major cities across the United States have experienced massive protests inspired by the death of George Floyd. Drake initially re-posted a receipt for Mustafa's $400 donation to the National Bail Out fund.'My Toronto Kings,' he wrote, while tagging Drake and his fellow Canadian The Weeknd.Also the Weeknd is supporting protestors in the continued fight for justice for George Floyd. On Monday (June 1), the After Hours singer encouraged those with "deep pockets" to "give big" amidst nationwide protestors for police reform and shared his own hefty donation - totaling $500,000 - to several organizations."Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives," he wrote on Instagram. "Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it's a small amount. #blacklivesmatter."A series of posts revealed that The Weeknd donated $200,000 to the Black Lives Matter Global Network, $200,000 to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights campaign and an additional $100,000 to the National Bail Out Fund, which provides bail money for protesters who have been arrested. The Weeknd also shared a link to Kaepernick's campaign and the National Bail Out Fund on his Instagram Story, in order to encourage his followers to donate.



