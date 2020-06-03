YG Shares New Protest Song 'FTP (F--k The Police)'





YG had planned protests in the L.A. area, but in a video in the post announcing the release of the song, he broke the news that those gatherings were being cancelled due to safety concerns.

"I'm not trying to get none of my people hurt or shot so I'mma cancel the date," he said in the video. "It's f--ked up but I'm gonna come back bigger and better. I'm partnering with



He then went on to say he "couldn't wait for the label" to release the song and that "FTP" was available through the link in his bio.



"F--k the police, that's how I feel/ Buy a Glock, burn down the block, that's how I feel/ Murder after murder after all these years/ Buy a strap, bust back after all these tears," were lyrics to start off the song.

Another line reads, "It's the Ku Klux cops, they on a mission/It's the Ku Klux cops, got hidden agendas."



