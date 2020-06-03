Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 03/06/2020

YG Shares New Protest Song 'FTP (F--k The Police)'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The ongoing protests across the country following the police killing of George Floyd have inspired YG to release a new song. The rapper dropped "FTP (F--k The Police)" on Tuesday after seven days of demonstrations in nearly every major city to bring attention to the problems of police brutality and racial injustice in America.

YG had planned protests in the L.A. area, but in a video in the post announcing the release of the song, he broke the news that those gatherings were being cancelled due to safety concerns.
"I'm not trying to get none of my people hurt or shot so I'mma cancel the date," he said in the video. "It's f--ked up but I'm gonna come back bigger and better. I'm partnering with Black Lives Matter and we gonna do this s--t the right way. For the people, for the city, and for all the artists that wanna pop out and participate."

He then went on to say he "couldn't wait for the label" to release the song and that "FTP" was available through the link in his bio.

"F--k the police, that's how I feel/ Buy a Glock, burn down the block, that's how I feel/ Murder after murder after all these years/ Buy a strap, bust back after all these tears," were lyrics to start off the song.
Another line reads, "It's the Ku Klux cops, they on a mission/It's the Ku Klux cops, got hidden agendas."

The song is reminiscent of his collaboration with the late Nipsey Hussle four years ago called "FDT (F--k Donald Trump)," which has reportedly been played at demonstrations this past week.






