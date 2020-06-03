Striking Live Performance Musicians Paradas Share Their Video 'Lost Cause'





4. After This New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Leeds based indie-rock band Paradas have shared the music video for their newly released single, 'Lost Cause'. The single is lifted from their upcoming EP, After This which will be available on the 17th of June. Paradas' previous single from the album, 'With No Feeling' was premiered via VENTS Magazine. The outfit have received a fair amount of support from the BBC with radio play from BBC Introducing Alan Raw and BBC Sussex & BBC Surrey's Sylvie Blackmore. Paradas has played at over 30 gigs across the UK with performances as support for the likes of Red Rum Club and Max Bloom, of Yuck.While the 5-piece band is based Leeds, they have a varied background, with lead singer Liam Schwegmann hailing from sunny South Africa, drummer Danny Pash from London, pianist Harry Scott from Lincoln and both lead guitarist Matt Hanson and bassist Cameron Maxwell from Manchester. Most of the members of Paradas were introduced to music from a young age, between learning an instrument during childhood or just general influences from family members over the years. The band formed in 2018, after meeting at Leeds Beckett University where they are still studying.Seeking inspiration in the classics, Paradas attributes their influences to the likes of Kings of Leon, Stereophonics, Pixies, Courteeners and Foo Fighters. Their own sound sits close to these artists, with the vocals of Kings of Leon springing to mind while providing modern flourishes that bring the likes of Death Cab For Cutie and Beach Bunny to mind.Boldly playing with black and white footage with the occasional splash of colour, Paradas present the dynamic music video for 'Lost Cause'. Shot with responsibly sourced footage, the video depicts an intimate look into the band's home studio as well as their interpersonal dynamics. The iconic funky bassline radiates with warmth throughout the track, contrasting against the stark colour scheme and highlighting the companionability displayed by the band members."We had a whole video planned out for this track in an abandoned warehouse, but the lockdown meant we had to take a more DIY approach! Luckily we had tonnes of videos from the studio and performing live which our bassist Cam put together for us and it came out quite nicely. Hope you enjoy it"After This Tracklist:1. Lost Cause2. With No Feeling3. Hold On4. After This



