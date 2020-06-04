Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 04/06/2020

Check Out May's ElectroVessel Mixes

Check Out May's ElectroVessel Mixes

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Vessbroz are back with another month's worth of shows that are jam packed with good tunes and even better vibes. As the guests get bigger with every episode so do the track lists! You will be able to find music from the likes of Felguk with 'Okay', Vini Vici's 'Great Karma' mashup, Ennemi's Work, Reece Low with 'Wait a Minute' and Cat Dealers & Goldfish's major collab 'Colours & Lights'.

The month of May sees episodes 90 to 94 as the Vessbroz inch ever closer to the centenary episode of what has become a staple in the EDM scene of radio shows. Their guests include the likes of Courtney Mills, Cat Dealers, Vantiz and Vini Vici, all of whom deliver exquisite mixes and showcasing both their talents for mixing and their sharp eye for top releases.

Over the past year the Vessbroz have seen releases on major labels such as Revealed Recordings, Sony and soon to come Bancoynegro who were best known for working with David Guetta back in the early days of his career. They have topped the most influential charts in the industry such as iTunes, Beatport and Billboard, gaining the support of legends such as Nicky Romero, Hardwell and Timmy Trumpet along the way.
New episodes of ElectroVessel are release every Wednesday on Mixcloud.

Check out May's mixes here:
https://www.mixcloud.com/VESSBROZ/playlists/ev-may-2020/

Vessbroz Online
www.vessbroz.com
www.mixcloud.com/VESSBROZ/
www.soundcloud.com/vessbroz
www.twitter.com/Vessbroz






