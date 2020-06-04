Check Out May's ElectroVessel Mixes





The month of May sees episodes 90 to 94 as the Vessbroz inch ever closer to the centenary episode of what has become a staple in the EDM scene of radio shows. Their guests include the likes of Courtney Mills, Cat Dealers, Vantiz and Vini Vici, all of whom deliver exquisite mixes and showcasing both their talents for mixing and their sharp eye for top releases.



Over the past year the Vessbroz have seen releases on major labels such as Revealed Recordings, Sony and soon to come Bancoynegro who were best known for working with

New episodes of ElectroVessel are release every Wednesday on Mixcloud.



Check out May's mixes here:

https://www.mixcloud.com/VESSBROZ/playlists/ev-may-2020/



Vessbroz Online

www.vessbroz.com

www.mixcloud.com/VESSBROZ/

www.soundcloud.com/vessbroz

