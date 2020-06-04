Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 04/06/2020

Run The Jewels (Killer Mike & El-P) Release RTJ4 Two Days Early

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Run The Jewels, the duo of Killer Mike and El-P, have just released their new album RTJ4 two days ahead of its planned release date as a free download and across all digital platforms. The album features collaborations with & contributions from Pharrell Williams, Zack de la Rocha, Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, Josh Homme, DJ Premier, & more.
Stream/download Run the Jewels 4: runthejewels.com/

State the duo: "Fuck it, why wait? The world is infested with bullshit so here's something raw to listen to while you deal with it all. We hope it brings you some joy. Stay safe and hopeful out there and thank you for giving 2 friends the chance to be heard and do what they love.
With sincere love and gratitude,
Jaime and Mike."

For fans looking to do some good through donation, Run The Jewels have provided a list of organizations on their website that are fighting for justice, change, and equity in America, including their longtime allies the National Lawyers Guild which, amongst other things, provides legal representation for lawful protesters. You can find the full list of organizations here: runthejewels.com/pages/donate

RUN THE JEWELS 4 TRACK LISTING
1. yankee and the brave (ep. 4)
2. ooh la la (feat. Greg Nice & DJ Premier)
3. out of sight (feat. 2 Chainz)
4. holy calamafuck
5. goonies vs. E.T.
6. walking in the snow
7. JU$T (feat. Pharrell Williams & Zack de la Rocha)
8. never look back
9. the ground below
10. pulling the pin (feat. Mavis Staples & Josh Homme)
11. a few words for the firing squad (radiation)
uk-preorder.runthejewels.com
www.nlg.org






Most read news of the week
Dazzling New Release In Unique Collaboration Between Disney Music Group & Decca, Disney Goes Classical
Nicole Atkins' New Album Italian Ice Out Today - An Ode To The Wild Magic Of Summer On The Jersey Shore
Pianist Gerald Clayton To Release Blue Note Debut "Happening: Live At The Village Vanguard" On July 10
The Snowbunny Empire Releases Newest Music Video To Pair With Latest Rap Single: 'Healthy To Smile'
Multi-Award Winning Singer/Songwriter Brian McKnight Announces The Release Of His 20th Studio Album "Exodus"
Juice WRLD & Trippie Redd Release New Track "Tell Me U Luv Me"
Aloe Blacc Explores Panamanian Roots On Spanish Version Of Lead Single "I Do"
Out Today: Preservation's Eastern Medicine, Western Illness (Nature Sounds)
Cultus Black Releases Live In-Studio Music Video For Single "Witch Hunt"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0329909 secs // 4 () queries in 0.004539966583252 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how