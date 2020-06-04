Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 04/06/2020

Michael Buble Offers To Match Donations From Fans To ACLU

Michael Buble Offers To Match Donations From Fans To ACLU

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) While quarantined with his family in Vancouver, Michael Bublé, the Canadian, Argentinian, U.S., Italian and global citizen of the world, challenged his followers to be part of the solution to help seek justice and equal rights. He has asked them to consider making a donation to the ACLU and vowed to match funds up to $100,000 along with his own donation to the organization that has sought to protect the civil rights of all people for the last l00 years. He posted the following message on his social media sites:

"Along with the rest of the world, I watched in horror as a policeman literally took the breath out of George Floyd. This is not the kind of world I want my children to grow up in. I stand in solidarity with the Black community and all people who seek justice and equal rights. I pray for the safety of the millions of peaceful demonstrators around the world in these devastating times - as they express their outrage and need for real change.

But each of us must do more than pray. We need to be part of the solution in fighting systemic racism in whatever way we can. There is so much to do but for now, I am making a donation to the ACLU who continue their work seeking justice for the civil and human rights of all citizens.

I also am challenging you to also make a donation to ACLU. I will match anyone who makes a donation using this link, www.aclusocal.org/buble, up to $100,000.
If each of us do what we can, change can happen. Thank you and God bless you."






Most read news of the week
Dazzling New Release In Unique Collaboration Between Disney Music Group & Decca, Disney Goes Classical
Nicole Atkins' New Album Italian Ice Out Today - An Ode To The Wild Magic Of Summer On The Jersey Shore
Pianist Gerald Clayton To Release Blue Note Debut "Happening: Live At The Village Vanguard" On July 10
The Snowbunny Empire Releases Newest Music Video To Pair With Latest Rap Single: 'Healthy To Smile'
Multi-Award Winning Singer/Songwriter Brian McKnight Announces The Release Of His 20th Studio Album "Exodus"
Juice WRLD & Trippie Redd Release New Track "Tell Me U Luv Me"
Aloe Blacc Explores Panamanian Roots On Spanish Version Of Lead Single "I Do"
Out Today: Preservation's Eastern Medicine, Western Illness (Nature Sounds)
Cultus Black Releases Live In-Studio Music Video For Single "Witch Hunt"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0282891 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0022509098052979 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how