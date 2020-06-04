That's A Wrap On The First Virtual Jazz Festival





"Two weeks after the shutdown in March we had a plan and funding in place to present a month-long virtual festival," says JazzYYC Artistic Producer Kodi Hutchinson. "We were the first major music festival in Canada to offer large-scale programming designed to support artists financially. We paid 84 artists to participate, 54 of them from Calgary. We are honoured to have worked with 17 JUNO-nominated and JUNO-winning musicians, one Polaris Prize finalist, and one Grammy winner."



Each day music lovers were able to watch the TD Jazz YYC International Jazz Days Festival on the JazzYYC website and on social media as presented via Jazz Home Delivery. Visit JazzYYC.com to re-watch all the shows. The Festival was broadcast live each night on six unique online services. Over 100,000 views have been registered on the content to date.

For a decade Tim was host of Tonic on CBC Radio 2. His role as Canada's nightly jazz companion was one of his most cherished experiences of his lifetime.




