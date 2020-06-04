Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
04/06/2020

Ricky Martin Drops Surprise EP 'Pausa'; Hear 'Recuerdo' With Carla Morrison!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ricky Martin has released a new EP titled 'Pausa.' The album came as a result of the current situation in the world with the coronavirus pandemic and the anxiety Martin has felt.

Martin told The Associated Press in a recent interview via Zoom, "I had never suffered from anxiety, and I left home when I was 12 (to join boy-band Menudo). I have seen things, I have lived, but this is a new level, this is a new monster and to top it all, it is invisible."
"I spent two weeks with a poker face so my family wouldn't be affected, but finally I was able to raise my head and say 'eh, something very good has to come out of this, get creative.' And I started making music and it was my medicine, honestly, because I really felt like I was gasping for air," he said.

The surprise EP was released Thursday and it features four new songs. It includes collaborations with Sting, Carla Morrison, Diego El Cigala and Pedro Capó, as well as the previously released singles "Cántalo," with Residente and Bad Bunny, and "Tiburones."

Ricky Martin and Carla Morrison trade aching verses over hollow, snapping production on their new duet "Recuerdo." The song is the third single off his brand new EP, Pausa, which also features Residente, Bad Bunny, and Pedro Capó.






