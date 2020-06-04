Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Movies 04/06/2020

Berlin Film Festival Directors Say German Film Industry Faces Significant Challenges Before And After Pandemic

Berlin Film Festival Directors Say German Film Industry Faces Significant Challenges Before And After Pandemic

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The experience of making or watching a film in a cinema is all about groups of people coming together to collaborate on art. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic and physical distancing. "The German film industry came to a halt in March, says Mariette Rissenbeek, Executive Director of the Berlin International Film Festival (BIFF). That is, "all stages of the film business, exhibition, production, financing - cinemas closed down, film and tv production was stopped."

Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian (Artistic Director, BIFF) joined C.M.Rubin, Founder of CMRubinWorld, to talk about movie-making and movie marketing during a pandemic. "Everyone is looking for the right way to respect COVID-19 restrictions on set without damaging the film," says Rissenbeek.

Rissenbeek and Chatrian are focused on joining forces with cinemas to strengthen the power of cinema. "It is too early to judge whether "normality" will return to the cinema on a short or mid-term. It is likely we will have to cope with restrictions for the next 8 or 10 months," adds Chatrian.

Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian are the Co-Directors of the Berlin Film Festival. It is one of the largest public and most important film festivals in the world, attracting tens of thousands of visitors from around the globe each year. The festival was created for the Berlin public in 1951, at the beginning of the Cold War, as a "showcase of the free world."

CMRubinWorld's award-winning series, The Global Search for Education, brings together distinguished thought leaders in education and innovation from around the world to explore the key learning issues faced by most nations.






