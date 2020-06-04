SY Smith, The Queen Of Undergrouund Soul Releases Visuals For Album Title-Track "Sometimes A Rose Will Grow In Concrete"





Just like her most recent video "



The beautifully-shot video for SRWGC takes viewers on a journey through Tanzania, inviting them to experience the beaches of Zanzibar, the northern regions of Arusha, and the bustling streets of the once capital city Dar es Salaam. Viewers come face to face with the majestic Maasai people, their presence made even more regal when they're seen doing warrior style jump. More Tanzanians are seen performing traditional dances, playing soccer on the beach and still other locals show up on the screen simply being... all as Sy sings "sometimes a rose will grow in concrete, sometimes a caged bird will sing... sometimes we never get no answers, but still the questions will remain." The visuals are enough to get pleasantly swept up in all of the beauty, captured all on an iPhone (that's right, the whole thing was shot on Shawn's phone!). Viewers may get so caught up, in fact, that they may not even notice that Sy herself is rarely seen in this video.



"Once I saw both videos (Camelot and SRWGC), I knew I wanted to release them as a two-part video postcard. I just didn't know when I'd release this one. But when the pandemic hit and went on for two months already, I knew that it was time to share part two... because so many of us just want to get away, even if just momentarily."



Sy's voice seems to perfectly follow every landscape/cityscape seen in this stunning visual. Especially when she hits her trademark whistle-tone at the end of the song as a Maasai man elevates himself into the sky flanked by his fellow men and the gorgeous sun setting on the Indian Ocean. Sometimes a caged bird will sing. Sometimes a camera will too.

ABOUT SY SMITH by Andy Kellman for Allmusic.com

Sy Smith has proven throughout her career that an R&B artist can be progressive while remaining firmly rooted in tradition. Foremost a singer with a vocal range spanning five octaves, Smith began an unending succession of background gigs with Whitney



Born in New York City and a native of metropolitan Washington, D.C., Sy Smith was studying piano at the age of seven and continued into her early teens. She started singing in sixth grade, performing in choirs and eventually in classical competitions, and during high school was part of a go-go band called Royalty Queens. After attending



Smith made her solo debut in 1999 with an Ali Shaheed Muhammad-produced cover of Edie Brickell & New Bohemians' "What I Am," included on the soundtrack for the animated television series The PJs. Signed to that album's label of release, Hollywood, Smith issued her first single, "Gladly," later that year. It impacted Billboard's R&B/hip-hop chart, peaking the following January at number 79, and was followed with another single, "Good N Strong." Although parent album Psykosoul was shelved -- despite the circulation of advance promotional copies and Billboard coverage -- Smith's career nonetheless gained momentum. Her "Welcome Back (All My Soulmates)," which appeared in the televised movie Dancing in September, was nominated for a Primetime Emmy in the category of Outstanding

In 2005, Smith began a several-season run as a background singer on American Idol, having reconnected with Whitney Houston's musical director, Rickey Minor. The Syberspace Social arrived later in the year as Smith's second album. Muhammad and



