News
Country 05/06/2020

'Til I Get It Right' - Wendy Moten

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Wendy Moten has lived and performed in Music City for the past 23 years and has toured the world with many country greats including Faith Hill & Tim McGraw (2005-2018) and Martina McBride (2014-2016) and more recently Vince Gill (the man she calls "Emperor of Nashville") when he hasn't been touring with the Eagles.

Their dynamic working relationship, and the 21-time Grammy winner's long-held appreciation for Wendy's versatility, has culminated in her album, I've Got You Covered which was launched at Ryman Auditorium earlier this year.

The nine-track album produced by Gill features the elite among Nashville's most legendary hit-making session musicians.

There are a number of stand-out tracks and "Til I get it Right" has been chosen as the first single from the CD and vinyl album release.

Wendy has now emerged as a bona fide country artist and made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry in April 2019 and the Bonnaroo Music Festival. She has also been a featured artist in the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum's Musician's Spotlight series and as a member of The Time Jumpers at their weekly sold-out shows at 3rd & Lindsley in Nashville.

Wendy launched her recording career with the EMI released ballad "Come in out Of the Rain," which reached the Top 5 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart and later hit the Top Ten on the UK singles chart. She opened for Michael Bolton on his North American stadium tours and in Japan when she performed sold-out concerts at the famed Budokan.

Wendy has recorded and duetted with Michael McDonald, Kirk Whalum, Peabo Bryson, Larry Carlton and Julio Iglesias, the latter with whom she toured with for many years.

Graham Sclater CEO of Tabitha Music Ltd in England said: "When I heard Wendy's album I immediately fell in love with her voice and am delighted to be working with her and Muzik and Film to promote it across the world."
"Til I get it Right" from Wendy Moten is released on 10 June 2020.
wendymoten.com






