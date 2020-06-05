Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 05/06/2020

Paul Weller Reschedules Release For New Album "On Sunset"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Paul Weller has changed the release of his forthcoming new album, On Sunset, to July 3rd. As well as digitally, the album is released on CD, Deluxe CD (includes extra tracks), double gatefold vinyl, coloured vinyl and cassette on July 31st.

On Sunset includes the gorgeous new song "Village". "Village" is a dreamy and beautiful meditation sung from the decidedly un-rock'n'roll perspective of a man who is entirely happy with his state in life. "It's a response to being told that we've all got to explore the Amazon and climb Everest to make our lives complete," says Weller. "And there's a guy who says, f all that, I've got heaven around me."

"Village" was written by Weller and his long-time producer Jan 'Stan' Kybert. The track features Paul's old Style Council partner Mick Talbot on keyboards.

Paul began working on the forthcoming new album On Sunset very soon after finishing 2018's masterpiece "True Meanings". On Sunset features ten classic yet modern Paul Weller songs including masterly pop classics, heart-tugging ballads and occasional touches of experimentalism. It's an album that sees Weller taking a rare glance into the rear-view mirror as he speeds into the 2020s.

Written and recorded at Black Barn Studios in Surrey, On Sunset was produced by Jan "Stan" Kybert and Paul himself with help from Charles Rees. String arrangements by Hannah Peel.
On Sunset pre-order link: https://PaulWeller.lnk.to/OnSunsetPR






