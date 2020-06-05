Over 90 Musicians Join Forces For Compilation Album Benefitting Black Lives Matter





The complication was created in reaction to the murders of

All proceeds will benefit



Emily Roman of Bank Robber



Independent artists from around the world have come together to create Talk - Action = Zero: a compilation album that pays tribute to the countless Black Americans who have been murdered due to police brutality. Talk - Action = Zero will be released Friday, June 5th exclusively on Bandcamp. The album was curated by Bank Robber Music and Rough Trade Publishing in just a few days, and all proceeds will benefit Black Visions Collective.The complication was created in reaction to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the countless other acts of violence against Black people that happen every day due to systemic racism, white supremacy and police brutality. The album features over 90 songs, including previously unreleased music from Phantogram, Jesse Malin, Jay Watts, Matthew Caws of Nada Surf, Bartees Strange, Lonemoon, Rogue Wave, and Crashing Hotels, as well as contributions from Nick Andre, Worriers, Lateef The Truth Speaker, Sulene, Superchunk, and Damon & Naomi, as well as featured demos, vintage cuts and live recordings.All proceeds will benefit Black Visions Collective, a Black run organization based in Minnesota that aims to develop Minnesota's emerging Black leadership, heal the Black community through justice, support the local LGBTQA community, organize powerful, strategic campaigns and build movements from the ground up. Black Visions Collective also hosts talks, art exhibitions and celebrations to boost the voices of Black and LGBTQA people and build a larger sense of community in Minnesota. For more information about Black Visions Collective, visit blackvisionsmn.org/.Emily Roman of Bank Robber Music states "We as a small company have always been committed to our artist community, but it would be a disservice to not recognize that the music we love and the roster of artists we represent are influenced by Black culture. The artist and the Black community are in the midst of changing times. We wanted to use our platform to amplify the two communities that allow us to do what we love every day in this industry. We are extremely grateful for all the artists we work with who quickly mobilized to be a part of this benefit compilation; We are here for our artists, and we stand with Black Lives Matter. This is the time to dive in, dig deep and take action."It took less than a week for the compilation to come together, from inception to completion, based on the eagerness of so many artists to contribute to take action by making a unified statement against white supremacy, racism and police brutality while actively raising funds for a pro-Black organization. The track list is comprised mostly of artists who work directly with Bank Robber Music and Rough Trade Publishing. The compilation will be available exclusively through Bandcamp and will be launch on Friday, June 5, when Bandcamp will be waiving their fees on all sales on, and will reduced their fee moving forward in order to maximize the amount of funds raised for Black Visions Collective.




