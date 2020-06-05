Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 05/06/2020

Over 90 Musicians Join Forces For Compilation Album Benefitting Black Lives Matter

Over 90 Musicians Join Forces For Compilation Album Benefitting Black Lives Matter

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Independent artists from around the world have come together to create Talk - Action = Zero: a compilation album that pays tribute to the countless Black Americans who have been murdered due to police brutality. Talk - Action = Zero will be released Friday, June 5th exclusively on Bandcamp. The album was curated by Bank Robber Music and Rough Trade Publishing in just a few days, and all proceeds will benefit Black Visions Collective.

The complication was created in reaction to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the countless other acts of violence against Black people that happen every day due to systemic racism, white supremacy and police brutality. The album features over 90 songs, including previously unreleased music from Phantogram, Jesse Malin, Jay Watts, Matthew Caws of Nada Surf, Bartees Strange, Lonemoon, Rogue Wave, and Crashing Hotels, as well as contributions from Nick Andre, Worriers, Lateef The Truth Speaker, Sulene, Superchunk, and Damon & Naomi, as well as featured demos, vintage cuts and live recordings.
Primis Player Placeholder

All proceeds will benefit Black Visions Collective, a Black run organization based in Minnesota that aims to develop Minnesota's emerging Black leadership, heal the Black community through justice, support the local LGBTQA community, organize powerful, strategic campaigns and build movements from the ground up. Black Visions Collective also hosts talks, art exhibitions and celebrations to boost the voices of Black and LGBTQA people and build a larger sense of community in Minnesota. For more information about Black Visions Collective, visit blackvisionsmn.org/.

Emily Roman of Bank Robber Music states "We as a small company have always been committed to our artist community, but it would be a disservice to not recognize that the music we love and the roster of artists we represent are influenced by Black culture. The artist and the Black community are in the midst of changing times. We wanted to use our platform to amplify the two communities that allow us to do what we love every day in this industry. We are extremely grateful for all the artists we work with who quickly mobilized to be a part of this benefit compilation; We are here for our artists, and we stand with Black Lives Matter. This is the time to dive in, dig deep and take action."

It took less than a week for the compilation to come together, from inception to completion, based on the eagerness of so many artists to contribute to take action by making a unified statement against white supremacy, racism and police brutality while actively raising funds for a pro-Black organization. The track list is comprised mostly of artists who work directly with Bank Robber Music and Rough Trade Publishing. The compilation will be available exclusively through Bandcamp and will be launch on Friday, June 5, when Bandcamp will be waiving their fees on all sales on, and will reduced their fee moving forward in order to maximize the amount of funds raised for Black Visions Collective.






Most read news of the week
Dazzling New Release In Unique Collaboration Between Disney Music Group & Decca, Disney Goes Classical
Multi-Award Winning Singer/Songwriter Brian McKnight Announces The Release Of His 20th Studio Album "Exodus"
Striking Live Performance Musicians Paradas Share Their Video 'Lost Cause'
Juice WRLD & Trippie Redd Release New Track "Tell Me U Luv Me"
Cultus Black Releases Live In-Studio Music Video For Single "Witch Hunt"
Fourteen Year Old Pop Singer Ameerah Jay Is Taking The World By Storm With New Hit Single Survivor!!!
How To Party Like A Rockstar
Lil Yachty Releases Lil Boat 3
Indiana Jones, Terminator & More Star In Russian Indie Band, Apache Rose's Video For New Single 'Blind Spot'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0259840 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0027940273284912 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how