Galactic Shares Music Video For 'Something's Wrong With This Picture'

Contemporary peers and established musical legends alike have gravitated towards them on account of their notable dedication to pushing boundaries and devotion to their craft as musicians. To name a few, Galactic have recorded and/or performed with an impressive list of talented individuals and acts including Allen Toussaint, Cyril Neville, Macy Gray, Booker T, Sharon Jones, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Galactic are proud to share an updated version and new music video for their 1996 classic "Something's Wrong With This Picture". The song comes from the celebrated New Orleans group's debut album Coolin' Off. On the updated track, Ivan Neville and Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph add their voices to vocals from Galactic's original member and vocalist Theryl "Houseman" deClouet, who passed on in 2018. On the song, Houseman pointedly sang of the injustices and inequalities that face black Americans in the United States."In light of the current events," says bassist Robert Mercurio, "we felt the original message of this song has a very strong relevance today". Galactic shot the video with Neville and Jelly inside the currently shuttered Tipitina's nightclub in New Orleans, LA. Mercurio adds. "It felt good to see music being played inside the club again".Last week, Galactic made a donation to The Bail Project (BailProject.org) through the band's own Tip-it Foundation. In releasing the video for "Something's Wrong With This Picture" Galactic hope to encourage others to donate to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement as well."Faced with the gravity of recent events, we felt that redoing this song now would hopefully spread a message of awareness," says drummer Stanton Moore. "We believe that we need to do more to show that we stand with our Black musicians, friends and heroes against violence, injustice and inequity. We will not be silent. Black Lives Matter."Earlier this year, Galactic celebrated its 25th anniversary as a band with a series of shows across the United States before being cut short at the very end by the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past quarter century, the group has released 10 studio albums, played countless gigs and festivals throughout the world, and recently partnered together to purchase and preserve the legacy of the legendary Tipitina's club.Contemporary peers and established musical legends alike have gravitated towards them on account of their notable dedication to pushing boundaries and devotion to their craft as musicians. To name a few, Galactic have recorded and/or performed with an impressive list of talented individuals and acts including Allen Toussaint, Cyril Neville, Macy Gray, Booker T, Sharon Jones, George Clinton, Doug E Fresh, Trombone Shorty, Talib Kweli, Big Freedia, Corey Glover, David Shaw, Lyrics Born, Irma Thomas, Juvenile, Chali 2na, JJ Grey and more.



