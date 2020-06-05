Maddox Jones Invites You Into His 'Headspace'





"



Free from any restrictions, this new creative process allowed the talented artist to develop a vulnerable body of work while exploring a more diverse sound palette. The result is a personal journey through hedonism, love, loss and the pain of growing up, all echoed by Maddox's honest vocals.



Written by Maddox Jones, recorded and produced in a single day with close friend and producer Dave Crawford, "



"It's a song that kept me company in the DEAD OF NIGHT when I was used to sleeping next to somebody and found myself alone. It can force you to take a proper look at yourself when you only have yourself for company. I wonder if maybe lots of people might be feeling a bit like this right now, if they're isolating alone in this pandemic. It's about searching for a connection with someone when they're going through something hard and you just want to be there for them, to be a safe space for them."



These emotions have been translated into warm and comforting visuals with the evoking video accompanying the single, a collection of instagrammable moments perfectly depicting the song's yearning for meaningful connection.



With " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) British singer and songwriter Maddox Jones unveils " Headspace ", the title track and first single to be lifted from his debut EP, set for release on July 10, 2020 via Radikal/ Quattro Records. The video premiered on American Songwriter, who called the track "a song that starts out with a simple, solemn synth-based riff, but builds into a complex, cathartic danceable anthem." Headspace " is Maddox Jones' first release as a solo artist. While fronting the band Born Stranger is never an easy task - and Jones had his fair share of experience playing and collaborating with other artists - standing alone and allowing his deepest emotions to flow through some of the most personal songs he has ever written was a completely different experience.Free from any restrictions, this new creative process allowed the talented artist to develop a vulnerable body of work while exploring a more diverse sound palette. The result is a personal journey through hedonism, love, loss and the pain of growing up, all echoed by Maddox's honest vocals.Written by Maddox Jones, recorded and produced in a single day with close friend and producer Dave Crawford, " Headspace " moves through an initial sparse production to a complex synth-washed Pop number, before turning into a hands-in-the-air, eyes-closed soundscape, while Maddox builds his warm tenor to a propulsive chorus."It's a song that kept me company in the DEAD OF NIGHT when I was used to sleeping next to somebody and found myself alone. It can force you to take a proper look at yourself when you only have yourself for company. I wonder if maybe lots of people might be feeling a bit like this right now, if they're isolating alone in this pandemic. It's about searching for a connection with someone when they're going through something hard and you just want to be there for them, to be a safe space for them."These emotions have been translated into warm and comforting visuals with the evoking video accompanying the single, a collection of instagrammable moments perfectly depicting the song's yearning for meaningful connection.With " Headspace " Maddox Jones is set to make an impact on the international music scene and take his rightful place as one of the most exciting emerging artists of the year.



