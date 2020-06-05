Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 05/06/2020

The Faltering Line Unleash Their First Studio EP

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Based out of Fontana, CA, The Faltering Line is a multi-genre metal band that blends the insane energy of Nu-metal, the aggressive riffs of Groove metal, and the crushing screams of Metalcore to name a few.

Founded in 2015 by Blade Horrify (vocals), Josh "The Sauceman" Paiz (bass), Matthew "The Hulk" Guzman (drums) and Christopher Nunez (guitar), the band has quickly become a dominant force in San Fernando Valley's local metal scene with the help of concert promoters such as Vulgar Productions, Yo Mama Productions, Metal Assault, and Young Blood Productions. Media attention followed with VoyageLA Magazine interviewing the band about their journey as a band, which further raised TFL's profile.

Next, the group partnered with renowned engineer/producer/musician Adam Hamilton (L.A. Guns, William Shatner) who produced TFL's much-anticipated debut EP. Hamilton declares, "I have worked with some heavy bands before, but nothing nearly as heavy and real as TFL. There is a truth to the music they make, they are willing to expose apart of themselves emotionally and that is what great art is all about." One example of the band's brutal honesty is the standout track "Zombie," which as the band says "digs into the dark void drug abuse can drag its victims in to. It's raw, deadly, and filled with intense emotions played to an addictive groove you can't stop moving to."
Stream the EP here: https://orcd.co/thefalteringline
1. Hexed Or Blessed
2. Insane
3. Schizo
4. Zombie
5. Split
6. Hammerfist






